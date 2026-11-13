Femasys Announces Financial Results For Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 And Provides Corporate Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $30 million private placement supports commercial team build-out to drive U.S. sales growth; Q3 U.S. sales increased slightly despite significant funding constraints prior to mid-August financing ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator developing transformative fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control solutions designed to improve the standard of care, expand access, and reduce costs for women worldwide, announces its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and provides a corporate update. Corporate Highlights from 3Q 2026 to date

Completed $30 million private placement with potential total proceeds of up to $85 million upon full cash exercise of warrants, to build-out the U.S. commercial team needed to support revenue growth following recent availability of the FemaSeed® fertility portfolio to OB/GYNs, and to fund the FemBloc® pivotal trial to support U.S. approval.

Highlights for the FemaSeed Fertility Portfolio (Diagnostics: FemVue® for her and SpermVueTM for him; first-step treatment: FemaSeed and FemSperm®):



Announced a partnership with both UNC Health and Minnesota Women's Care to introduce the entire portfolio across its OB/GYN practice locations.

Announced a partnership with CapexMD to expand patient access through financing solutions and SandsRx Pharmacy for medications to support treatment timing.

Highlights for FemBloc Permanent Birth Control:



Issuance of patents in the U.S. and key international markets that expand intellectual property protection for the blended polymer component.



Received FDA approval of the modular premarket approval (PMA) submission approach. Announced the number of actively enrolling sites in the FINALE trial to support U.S. approval doubled to twelve sites.

“We maintained a lean team and tightly managed resources as we prioritized financing from long-term institutional investors. Closing the $30 million in financing in mid-August 2026 represents an important turning point for Femasys,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Femasys.“With U.S. fertility rates at historic lows, there is an urgent need to bring treatment to the OB/GYN office, where women already seek care. Our portfolio enables these physicians to offer a complete pathway from diagnostics through first-step treatment, supported by partnerships that simplify access to patient financing and fertility medications. Since closing the financing, we have been successfully recruiting commercial professionals with deep OB/GYN expertise and established relationships. Healthcare system partnerships and initial sales achieved with limited resources demonstrate the commercial potential of our comprehensive fertility portfolio. These results and commercial recruitment progress give us strong confidence that deploying our team in target U.S. territories will broaden adoption and drive revenue growth.” Financial Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Sales in the U.S. increased slightly to $347,039 in 2026 from $336,594 in 2025, while overall sales decreased by $324,797, or 44.5%, to $404,597 from $729,394. The overall decline was anticipated and reflects the timing of international FemBloc orders, consistent with distributors' customary bulk-ordering practices. Distributors are utilizing existing inventory to support FemBloc post-market studies, with reorders expected after those studies are completed.

Research and development expenses increased by $560,905, or 40.6%, to $1,942,927 in 2026 compared to $1,382,022 in 2025, primarily reflecting the transition of development products into inventory to support commercialization during 2025, and increased clinical costs and compensation costs during 2026. Net loss was $4,564,815, or ($0.53) per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to a net loss of $4,194,821, or ($2.05) per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Sales in the U.S. increased slightly to $1,038,997 in 2026 from $1,015,168 in 2025, while overall sales decreased by $318,613, or 21.5%, to $1,161,313 from $1,479,926. The overall decline was anticipated and reflects the timing of international FemBloc orders, consistent with distributors' customary bulk-ordering practices. Distributors are utilizing existing inventory to support FemBloc post-market studies, with reorders expected after those studies are completed.

Research and development expenses decreased by $565,717, or 9.8%, to $5,199,206 in 2026 compared to $5,764,923 in 2025, primarily reflecting lower compensation costs, regulatory fees and outside consultant costs, partially offset by increased clinical costs and material and development costs.

Net loss was $8,187,810, or ($1.59) per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to a net loss of $14,677,582, or ($9.25) per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2026, were approximately $23.9 million and the Company had an accumulated deficit of approximately $154.0 million.

For more information, please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q filed November 13, 2026, which can be accessed on the SEC website.

FEMASYS INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited) Assets September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,913,946 9,266,353 Accounts receivable, net 233,778 616,600 Inventory

6,166,371 5,740,249 Prepaid and other current assets 893,098 833,133 Total current assets 31,207,193 16,456,335 Property and equipment, at cost: Leasehold improvements 1,238,886 1,238,886 Office equipment 91,610 78,155 Furniture and fixtures 424,586 417,876 Machinery and equipment 3,125,855 3,065,713 Construction in progress 991,124 897,885 5,872,061 5,698,515 Less accumulated depreciation (3,991,222 ) (3,802,940 ) Net property and equipment 1,880,839 1,895,575 Long-term assets: Lease right-of-use assets, net 952,796 1,297,121 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 99,902 134,914 Other long-term assets 946,928 940,232 Total long-term assets 1,999,626 2,372,267 Total assets $ 35,087,658 20,724,177 (continued)







FEMASYS INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited) Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,958,546 1,830,124 Accrued expenses 855,377 1,265,773 Note payable 292,229 - Clinical holdback – current portion 29,250 52,644 Operating lease liabilities – current portion 465,960 487,624 Total current liabilities 3,601,362 3,636,165 Long-term liabilities: Clinical holdback – long-term portion 58,179 52,370 Convertible notes payable, net 3,717,653 3,178,864 Conversion option liability - 2,014,000 Warrants liabilities - 4,943,000 Operating lease liabilities – long-term portion 682,302 1,030,476 Total long-term liabilities 4,458,134 11,218,710 Total liabilities 8,059,496 14,854,875 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 8,662,139 shares issued and 8,656,277 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026; and 2,986,116 shares issued and 2,980,254 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 8,662 2,986 Treasury stock, 5,862 common shares (60,000 ) (60,000 ) Warrants

19,023,695 5,246,150 Additional paid-in capital 162,069,759 146,506,310 Accumulated deficit (154,013,954 ) (145,826,144 ) Total stockholders' equity 27,028,162 5,869,302 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,087,658 20,724,177





FEMASYS INC.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Sales $ 404,597 729,394 1,161,313 1,479,926 Cost of sales (excluding depreciation expense) 187,496 293,838 488,538 569,275 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,942,927 1,382,022 5,199,206 5,764,923 Sales and marketing 943,002 1,143,805 3,552,755 3,037,349 General and administrative 1,704,091 1,477,800 5,418,059 4,817,485 Depreciation and amortization 77,091 85,697 242,172 256,835 Total operating expenses 4,667,111 4,089,324 14,412,192 13,876,592 Loss from operations (4,450,010 ) (3,653,768 ) (13,739,417 ) (12,965,941 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 85,610 17,315 155,131 53,488 Change in fair value of Conversion Option liability - - 1,732,413 - Change in fair value of Warrants liabilities - - 4,228,000 - Interest expense (200,415 ) (532,073 ) (563,072 ) (1,483,022 ) Other expense - (26,295 ) - (286,295 ) Total other income (expense), net (114,805 ) (541,053 ) 5,552,472 (1,715,829 ) Loss before income taxes (4,564,815 ) (4,194,821 ) (8,186,945 ) (14,681,770 ) Income tax expense (benefit) - - 865 (4,188 ) Net loss $ (4,564,815 ) (4,194,821 ) (8,187,810 ) (14,677,582 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,564,815 ) (4,194,821 ) (8,187,810 ) (14,677,582 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.53 ) (2.05 ) (1.59 ) (9.25 ) Weighted-average common shares and pre-funded warrants outstanding, basic and diluted 8,660,381 2,050,761 5,136,109 1,586,992

About Femasys Inc.

Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator developing transformative fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control solutions designed to improve the standard of care, expand access, and reduce costs for women worldwide. The Company is focused on commercializing its fertility portfolio, led by FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, together with complementary diagnostic and sperm preparation products, in the U.S. and key international markets. Femasys is also advancing FemBloc®, its non-surgical, in-office permanent birth control solution, toward U.S. FDA approval through the ongoing FINALE pivotal trial (NCT05977751). FemBloc received regulatory approvals in Europe, the UK and New Zealand in 2025, supporting commercialization through strategic partnerships in select international markets. Femasys' portfolio is supported by broad intellectual property protection and clinical data demonstrating favorable safety, encouraging effectiveness results, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“could,”“pending,”“intend,”“believe,”“suggests,”“potential,”“hope,” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our FemBloc product candidate; develop and advance our current FemBloc product candidate and successfully enroll and complete the clinical trial; the ability of our clinical trial to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidate and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidate; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidate, our ability to establish, maintain, grow or increase sales and revenues, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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