Femasys Announces Financial Results For Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 And Provides Corporate Update
|FEMASYS INC.
|Condensed Balance Sheets
|(unaudited)
|Assets
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|23,913,946
|9,266,353
|Accounts receivable, net
|233,778
|616,600
| Inventory
|6,166,371
|5,740,249
|Prepaid and other current assets
|893,098
|833,133
|Total current assets
|31,207,193
|16,456,335
|Property and equipment, at cost:
|Leasehold improvements
|1,238,886
|1,238,886
|Office equipment
|91,610
|78,155
|Furniture and fixtures
|424,586
|417,876
|Machinery and equipment
|3,125,855
|3,065,713
|Construction in progress
|991,124
|897,885
|5,872,061
|5,698,515
|Less accumulated depreciation
|(3,991,222
|)
|(3,802,940
|)
|Net property and equipment
|1,880,839
|1,895,575
|Long-term assets:
|Lease right-of-use assets, net
|952,796
|1,297,121
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|99,902
|134,914
|Other long-term assets
|946,928
|940,232
|Total long-term assets
|1,999,626
|2,372,267
|Total assets
|$
|35,087,658
|20,724,177
| (continued)
|FEMASYS INC.
|Condensed Balance Sheets
|(unaudited)
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,958,546
|1,830,124
|Accrued expenses
|855,377
|1,265,773
|Note payable
|292,229
|-
|Clinical holdback – current portion
|29,250
|52,644
|Operating lease liabilities – current portion
|465,960
|487,624
|Total current liabilities
|3,601,362
|3,636,165
|Long-term liabilities:
|Clinical holdback – long-term portion
|58,179
|52,370
|Convertible notes payable, net
|3,717,653
|3,178,864
|Conversion option liability
|-
|2,014,000
|Warrants liabilities
|-
|4,943,000
|Operating lease liabilities – long-term portion
|682,302
|1,030,476
|Total long-term liabilities
|4,458,134
|11,218,710
|Total liabilities
|8,059,496
|14,854,875
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.001 par, 200,000,000 shares authorized,
|8,662,139 shares issued and 8,656,277 shares outstanding as of
|September 30, 2026; and 2,986,116 shares issued
|and 2,980,254 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025
|8,662
|2,986
|Treasury stock, 5,862 common shares
|(60,000
|)
|(60,000
|)
| Warrants
|19,023,695
|5,246,150
|Additional paid-in capital
|162,069,759
|146,506,310
|Accumulated deficit
|(154,013,954
|)
|(145,826,144
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|27,028,162
|5,869,302
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|35,087,658
|20,724,177
| FEMASYS INC.
| Condensed Statements of Operations
| (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Sales
|$
|404,597
|729,394
|1,161,313
|1,479,926
|Cost of sales (excluding depreciation expense)
|187,496
|293,838
|488,538
|569,275
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|1,942,927
|1,382,022
|5,199,206
|5,764,923
|Sales and marketing
|943,002
|1,143,805
|3,552,755
|3,037,349
|General and administrative
|1,704,091
|1,477,800
|5,418,059
|4,817,485
|Depreciation and amortization
|77,091
|85,697
|242,172
|256,835
|Total operating expenses
|4,667,111
|4,089,324
|14,412,192
|13,876,592
|Loss from operations
|(4,450,010
|)
|(3,653,768
|)
|(13,739,417
|)
|(12,965,941
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|85,610
|17,315
|155,131
|53,488
|Change in fair value of Conversion Option liability
|-
|-
|1,732,413
|-
|Change in fair value of Warrants liabilities
|-
|-
|4,228,000
|-
|Interest expense
|(200,415
|)
|(532,073
|)
|(563,072
|)
|(1,483,022
|)
|Other expense
|-
|(26,295
|)
|-
|(286,295
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|(114,805
|)
|(541,053
|)
|5,552,472
|(1,715,829
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(4,564,815
|)
|(4,194,821
|)
|(8,186,945
|)
|(14,681,770
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|-
|-
|865
|(4,188
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(4,564,815
|)
|(4,194,821
|)
|(8,187,810
|)
|(14,677,582
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(4,564,815
|)
|(4,194,821
|)
|(8,187,810
|)
|(14,677,582
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.53
|)
|(2.05
|)
|(1.59
|)
|(9.25
|)
|Weighted-average common shares and pre-funded warrants outstanding, basic and diluted
|8,660,381
|2,050,761
|5,136,109
|1,586,992
About Femasys Inc.
Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator developing transformative fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control solutions designed to improve the standard of care, expand access, and reduce costs for women worldwide. The Company is focused on commercializing its fertility portfolio, led by FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, together with complementary diagnostic and sperm preparation products, in the U.S. and key international markets. Femasys is also advancing FemBloc®, its non-surgical, in-office permanent birth control solution, toward U.S. FDA approval through the ongoing FINALE pivotal trial (NCT05977751). FemBloc received regulatory approvals in Europe, the UK and New Zealand in 2025, supporting commercialization through strategic partnerships in select international markets. Femasys' portfolio is supported by broad intellectual property protection and clinical data demonstrating favorable safety, encouraging effectiveness results, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.
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Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“could,”“pending,”“intend,”“believe,”“suggests,”“potential,”“hope,” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our FemBloc product candidate; develop and advance our current FemBloc product candidate and successfully enroll and complete the clinical trial; the ability of our clinical trial to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidate and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidate; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidate, our ability to establish, maintain, grow or increase sales and revenues, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
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