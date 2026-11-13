Beyond Meat® Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein CompanyTM (the“Company”), announced today that on November 11, 2026, the Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors (the“Committee”) granted 101,351 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to Brijesh Krishnaswamy in connection with Mr. Krishnaswamy's hiring and appointment as the Company's Chief Operating Officer, and 84,459 RSUs to Adriaan Figee in connection with Mr. Figee's hiring and appointment as the Company's General Manager, EMEA, in each case, under the Beyond Meat, Inc. 2026 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the“2026 Inducement Plan”). The awards were granted as inducements material to Messrs. Krishnaswamy and Figee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs will vest as to 1/4th of the RSUs on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and as to 1/16th of the RSUs on each three-month anniversary of the vesting commencement date thereafter, such that the RSUs will be fully vested on the four-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date, subject to continued employment with the Company on such vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2026 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an RSU agreement covering the grant.

The 2026 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of the Company or its parent or subsidiaries, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals' entering into employment with the Company, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein CompanyTM, is a plant protein company offering a portfolio of plant-based products made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat's core products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. The Company's brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

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