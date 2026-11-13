Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Reports First Quarter Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: ESP) announces results for the first three months of fiscal year 2027.

Net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 were $10,608,945 and $9,092,876, respectively. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $2,189,509 or $0.77 and $0.75 per share, basic and diluted, compared to net income of $2,169,836 or $0.80 and $0.76 per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The total backlog at September 30, 2026 was $126.7 million, compared to approximately $141.1 million at September 30, 2025. New orders received in the first three months of fiscal year 2027 were $2.6 million as compared to $10.5 million new orders received in the first three months of fiscal year 2026.

Mr. David O'Neil, President and CEO, commented,

The Company had a strong start to the year, delivering notable top-line revenue growth in the first quarter. To build on this momentum, management continues to be focused on bookings execution, managing costs, and continuing to convert existing opportunities into revenue. While gross profits remain sensitive to our overall product mix, we are actively managing our programs to help build long-term value. Our progress is driven by the dedication and expertise of our employees. The team remains focused on the opportunities ahead and management is committed to executing on our priorities as we move through fiscal year 2027.



Espey's primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers. The Company can be found on the internet at

For further information, contact Ms. Kaitlyn O'Neil at....

This press release may contain certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The matters covered by these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.