Indaptus Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update

“We are particularly excited about the opportunity to explore the potential of an innovative neurotechnology- and neural-network-based device for certain sleep-related conditions. We believe this area represents an intriguing opportunity to investigate novel approaches to addressing unmet needs in sleep-related health. Through early-stage research and preclinical evaluation, we hope to further assess its scientific potential and explore a possible development pathway toward a future FDA submission.

“Our ambition is to position Indaptus for its next phase of growth by pursuing innovative opportunities with meaningful potential. We intend to move forward with energy and conviction, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and focusing our resources on opportunities that we believe can create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders.”

Key Highlights



September 2026 private placement. On September 8, 2026, the Company entered into a private placement for 20,338,974 shares of common stock and aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $24.0 million. The transaction closed on October 16, 2026; approximately $20.5 million had been received by September 30, 2026, and the remaining approximately $3.5 million was received in October. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for working capital, research and development and other general corporate purposes, which may include early-stage research and preclinical evaluation of a potential neurotechnology and neural-network-based device for certain sleep-related conditions, with a view toward a potential future FDA submission.

Liquidity position. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had approximately $26.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $4.0 million in short-term investments, consisting of certificates of deposit that are redeemable on demand. In addition, the Company received approximately $3.5 million in remaining proceeds from the September 2026 Private Placement in October 2026. Based on its current operating plan, management believes that these resources provide sufficient liquidity to fund the Company's anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and support its planned research and development activities.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Research and development expenses decreased 82% to approximately $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with approximately $1.5 million for the same period in 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, research and development expenses decreased 83% to approximately $1.1 million, compared with approximately $6.5 million in 2025. The decreases were primarily attributable to lower clinical costs related to the Decoy20 Phase 1 study and lower payroll and related expenses following reductions in headcount and base salaries.

General and administrative expenses decreased 24% to approximately $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with approximately $1.1 million for the same period in 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, general and administrative expenses decreased 23% to approximately $4.0 million, compared with approximately $5.2 million in 2025. The decreases were primarily attributable to lower expenses related to the transition of management and lower payroll and related expenses following reductions in headcount and base salaries. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, these decreases were partially offset by a $0.5 million termination fee incurred in connection with the termination of the ATM Agreement.

Net loss decreased to approximately $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with approximately $3.0 million for the same period in 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, net loss decreased to approximately $5.4 million, compared with approximately $12.7 million in 2025. Basic and diluted net loss per share was approximately $0.01 for the third quarter of 2026 and $0.06 for the first nine months of 2026, compared with $2.98 and $18.48, respectively, for the corresponding periods in 2025.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had approximately $30.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. Net cash used in operating activities was approximately $10.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company received approximately $20.5 million in proceeds from the September 2026 private placement during the third quarter. As the transaction closed on October 16, 2026, these proceeds were recorded as "Proceeds received pending share issuance" under current liabilities on the September 30, 2026 condensed consolidated balance sheet.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to immunotherapy research. The Company's patented Decoy technology uses attenuated and killed, non-pathogenic Gram-negative bacteria designed to activate multiple components of innate and adaptive immunity while reducing systemic toxicity. The Company is evaluating the Decoy platform and existing therapeutic assets, including potential licensing, partnership and other strategic opportunities.

The Company seeks to better understand the relationship among sleep, physical recovery, neurological function and immune status, which could potentially support future immunotherapy evaluation, patient recovery monitoring and biomarker research. The Company is also evaluating complementary research initiatives, including early-stage research and preclinical evaluation of a potential neurotechnology and neural-network-based device for certain sleep-related conditions. The scope and timing of any such activities will depend on scientific validation, strategic fit, market opportunities, available resources, regulatory considerations and other business factors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding management's expectations, beliefs and intentions concerning, among other things, the Company's ability to use the proceeds from the September 2026 private placement for working capital, research and development and other general corporate purposes; the potential scope and progress of early-stage research and preclinical evaluation of a potential neurotechnology and neural-network-based device for certain sleep-related conditions and any potential future FDA submission; the Company's review of the Decoy platform and Decoy20; potential licensing, partnership and other strategic opportunities; research collaborations and complementary research initiatives; the Company's strategic review and potential investments in or acquisitions of operating businesses; the sufficiency of the Company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund its activities; the Company's cash runway and ability to raise additional capital; and the Company's future results of operations and financial condition.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“might,”“seek,”“target,”“will,”“project,”“forecast,”“continue” or“anticipate,” or their negatives or variations, or by the fact that the statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the Company's limited operating history and history of losses; the need for, and ability to raise, additional capital; dilution from future financings; the Company's ability to identify, negotiate and complete strategic transactions and realize anticipated benefits; risks associated with investments, acquisitions and expansion into new research or business areas; the absence of active clinical development programs and the discontinuation and wind-down of Decoy20 clinical activities; uncertain outcomes and costs of research, preclinical and clinical development; the possibility that any research initiative or potential product candidate may not demonstrate sufficient scientific merit or obtain regulatory approval; reliance on third parties; competition; protection of proprietary or licensed technology; compliance with healthcare, securities and other laws; information technology failures, cyberattacks and cybersecurity deficiencies; Nasdaq continued-listing risks; stock-price volatility; and unfavorable global economic conditions.

These and other important factors discussed under“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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