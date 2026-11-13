The Marketing Alliance Announces Financial Results For Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2026
|Contact:
|The Marketing Alliance, Inc.
|-OR-
|The Equity Group Inc.
|Timothy M. Klusas, President
|Jeremy Hellman, Vice President
|(314) 275-8713
|(212) 836-9626
| ...
| ...
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Insurance commission and fee revenue
|$
|4,497,423
|$
|4,391,678
|$
|9,251,399
|$
|9,071,982
|Insurance distributor related expenses:
|Distributor bonuses and commissions
|2,750,795
|2,959,217
|5,871,113
|6,147,299
|Business processing and distributor costs
|571,176
|539,130
|1,134,004
|1,058,756
|Depreciation
|-
|864
|864
|1,728
|Total costs of revenues
|3,321,971
|3,499,211
|7,005,981
|7,207,783
|Net operating revenue
|1,175,452
|892,467
|2,245,418
|1,864,199
|Total general and administrative expenses
|646,779
|612,035
|1,316,495
|1,243,592
|Operating income from continuing operations
|528,673
|280,432
|928,923
|620,607
|Other income (expense):
|Investment gains (losses), net
|6,279
|155,096
|136,780
|257,670
|Interest
|-
|-
|(12,214
|)
|Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes
|534,952
|435,528
|1,065,703
|866,063
|Income tax expense
|131,750
|69,000
|258,450
|151,300
|Income from continuing operations
|403,202
|366,528
|807,253
|714,763
|Discontinued operations:
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|(36,953
|)
|(103,121
|)
|(134,534
|)
|(175,731
|)
|Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|-
|-
|660,042
|-
|Net gain (loss) from discontinued operations
|(36,953
|)
|(103,121
|)
|525,508
|(175,731
|)
|Net Income
|$
|366,249
|$
|263,407
|$
|1,332,761
|$
|539,032
|Income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted:
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.10
|Discontinued operations
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|0.08
|(0.02
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.07
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|6,850,566
|7,240,651
|6,831,698
|7,278,594
| CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,786,325
|$
|1,960,775
|Equity securities
|1,586,120
|2,261,437
|Accounts receivable
|6,927,512
|7,726,955
|Notes receivable
|19,402
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|200,808
|162,235
|Assets related to discontinued operations
|15,745
|315,113
|Total current assets
|12,535,912
|12,426,515
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net
|89,325
|33,413
|OTHER ASSETS
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|418,135
|534,037
|Other assets related to discontinued operations
|-
|520,551
|Total other assets
|418,135
|1,054,588
|$
|13,043,372
|$
|13,514,516
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|5,486,658
|$
|6,395,403
|Deferred Revenue
|331,400
|278,300
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|110,581
|154,261
|Liabilities related to discontinued operations
|677
|274,425
|Total current liabilities
|5,929,316
|7,102,389
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|313,838
|384,524
|Other liabilities related to discontinued operations
|-
|179,262
|Deferred taxes
|56,300
|149,200
|Total long-term liabilities
|370,138
|712,986
|Total liabilities
|6,299,454
|7,815,375
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 13)
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized,
|6,898,392 shares issued and outstanding September 30, 2026
|7,188,088 shares issued and outstanding September 30, 2025
|$
|1,282,355
|$
|1,176,441
|Treasury Stock
|(1
|)
|(209,112
|)
|Retained earnings
|5,461,564
|4,731,812
|Total shareholders' equity
|6,743,918
|5,699,141
|$
|13,043,372
|$
|13,514,516
Note – Operating EBITDA (excluding investment portfolio income)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|EBITDA Calculation
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Operating Income from Continuing Operations
|$
|528,673
|$
|280,432
|$
|928,923
|$
|620,607
|Add:
|Depreciation/Amortization Expense
|$
|3,300
|$
|4,461
|$
|7,762
|$
|8,923
|EBITDA (Excluding Investment Portfolio Income)
|$
|531,973
|$
|284,893
|$
|936,685
|$
|629,530
The Company elects not to include investment portfolio income because the Company believes it is non-operating in nature.
The Company uses Operating EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. However, Operating EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and when analyzing its operating performance, investors should use Operating EBITDA in addition to, and not as an alternative for, income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, its presentation of Operating EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and is therefore limited as a comparative measure. Furthermore, as an analytical tool, Operating EBITDA has additional limitations, including that (a) it is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as tax payments; (b) it does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, its working capital needs; and (c) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and Operating EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments. To compensate for these limitations, the Company evaluates its profitability by considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with its analysis of cash flows from operations and through the use of other financial measures.
The Company believes Operating EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating its operating performance because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to certain non-cash or unrealized expenses (such as depreciation and amortization) and expenses that are not reflective of its core operating results over time. The Company believes Operating EBITDA presents a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of its capital structure, the method by which assets were acquired, and non-cash charges and provides additional useful information to measure performance on a consistent basis, particularly with respect to changes in performance from period to period.
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