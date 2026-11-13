The Marketing Alliance Announces Financial Results For Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Q2 2027 Financial Key Items (all comparisons to the prior year quarter)



Operating income from continuing operations of $528,673 compared to $280,432 in the prior year quarter, an increase of approximately 89%

Income from continuing operations was $403,202 or $0.06 per share compared to $366,528 or $0.05 per share in the prior year quarter

Net income was $366,249, or $0.05 per share, compared to $263,407, or $0.04 per share in the previous year quarter

Operating EBITDA (excluding investment portfolio income) was $531,973 compared to $284,893 in the prior year quarter Insurance commission and fee revenue was $4,497,423 compared to $4,391,678 in the prior year period, an increase of 2%



Management Comments

Timothy M. Klusas, TMA's Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We were very pleased with the increases in operating income and Operating EBITDA this quarter. As we stated in prior comments after financial results, we increased marketing staff to the insurance business to address our effort to further grow and develop our business, and the last vacant role was filled during the first fiscal quarter ending in June. Our results have been encouraging, and both carriers and agencies responded favorably to the added resources and capabilities of our team.”

Klusas continued,“In addition to the investment in additional marketing staff, we identified and implemented new revenue streams for our call center that were initiated during the quarter ending in June and fully implemented in this quarter. Lastly, our annuity business within the insurance distribution business continued to perform well. It also benefited from a change in one carrier's compensation agreement. Beginning this year, that carrier pays monthly based on production rather than an annual bonus tied to a full-year target. We expect the year-over-year timing difference to even out by the end of next quarter, when the annual payment was historically earned.”

Q2 2027 Second Quarter Financial Review



Insurance commissions and fee revenue were $4,497,423 compared to $4,391,678 in the prior year quarter, an increase of over 2%.



Net operating revenue (gross profit) for the quarter was $1,175,452 compared to net operating revenue (gross profit) of $892,467 in the prior year quarter, an increase of over 32%.



Operating expenses increased slightly this quarter to $646,779 from $612,035 in the prior year quarter, primarily due to increases in compensation, travel and insurance.



The Company reported operating income from continuing operations of $528,673 compared to $280,432, in the prior fiscal year quarter, due to the factors noted above.



Net income was $366,249, or $0.05 per share, compared to $263,407, or $0.04 per share in the previous year quarter.



Operating EBITDA (excluding investment portfolio income) of $531,973 was an increase from the prior year quarter of $284,893. A note reconciling operating EBITDA to operating income can be found at the end of this release.



Investment gain (loss), net (from non-operating investment portfolio) for the quarter was $6,279 as compared with $155,096 in the previous year quarter.

Income from continuing operations was $403,202 or $0.06 per share compared to $366,528 or $0.05 per share in the prior year quarter. The increase was due to higher operating income from continuing operations but offset by higher non-operating investment gains in the prior year quarter,



On May 15, 2026, the Company announced it had sold to an unaffiliated purchaser substantially all of the equipment assets of its construction business, Empire Construction, Inc. and all the real property associated with the Empire Construction business. The Company has elected to classify the construction business as a discontinued operation, and amounts may differ from the fiscal year 2026 financials as a result.

Balance Sheet Information

TMA's balance sheet on September 30, 2026, reflected cash and cash equivalents of $3.8 million, working capital of $6.6 million, and shareholders' equity of $6.7 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $2.0 million, working capital of $5.3 million, and shareholders' equity of $5.7 million as of September 30, 2025.



About The Marketing Alliance, Inc.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, TMA provides support to independent insurance brokerage agencies, with a goal of integrating insurance and“insuretech” engagement platforms to provide members value-added services on a more efficient basis than they can achieve individually.

Investor information can be accessed through the shareholder section of TMA's website at:

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TMA's common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets () under the symbol“MAAL”.

Forward Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect TMA's business and prospects. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations of growth based upon our investments, including adding personnel, in our insurance business, and our plans to reduce expenses. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our estimates, expectations or intentions only as of the date hereof, or as of such earlier dates as are indicated, and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, expectations of the economic environment, material adverse changes (including the effects of inflation) in economic conditions in the markets we serve and in the general economy; the ways that insurance carriers may react in their underwriting policies and procedures to the continuing risks they perceive from public health matters; our reliance on a limited number of insurance carriers and any potential termination of those relationships or failure to develop new relationships; privacy and cyber security matters and our ability to protect confidential information; future state and federal regulatory actions and conditions in the states in which we conduct our business; our ability to work with carriers on marketing, distribution and product development; pricing and other payment decisions and policies of the carriers in our insurance distribution business, and changes in the public securities markets that affect the value of our investment portfolio. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

