Pyxis Tankers Announces Date For The Release Of The Third Quarter 2026 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), an international diversified shipping company with a focus on the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and dry bulk commodities, today announced the following:

We will issue our unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after the market close in New York on Monday, November 30, 2026.

An accompanying slide presentation of the third quarter 2026 financial results will be available on the Pyxis Tankers website, under the Presentations section of the Investor Relations page.

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. currently owns a modern fleet of six mid-sized eco-vessels engaged in the seaborne transportation of a broad range of refined petroleum products and dry-bulk commodities. The fleet consists of three MR product tankers, one Ultramax bulk carrier, and two sister-ship Kamsarmax bulk carriers, one of which is owned through a joint venture in which the Company holds a controlling interest. The Company is positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize its fleet of eco-efficient vessels due to significant capital resources, competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders. For more information, visit: The information on or accessible through the Company's website is not incorporated into and does not form a part of this release.





Company

Pyxis Tankers Inc.

59 K. Karamanli Street

Maroussi, 15125 Greece

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Company Contact

Fotis Giannakoulis

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +1 917 291 7142 / +30 (210) 638 0200

Email: ...