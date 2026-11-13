ATTO Technology To Demonstrate Pre-Release Silicondisktm Ethernet-Connected, DRAM-Based Storage At SC26

ATTO SiliconDisk is a DRAM-based, shared storage platform that delivers sub-600ns latency over four 100GbE ports, presenting to hosts as a local disk drive.

Connectivity Matters

A new shared storage tier combines memory-speed performance, ultra-low latency and Ethernet-scale access for demanding compute environments

- Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO TechnologyAMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, will demonstrate its pre-release ATTO SiliconDisk DRAM-based, ultra-low latency storage platform at SC26, the international conference for high-performance computing, networking, storage, and analysis, November 16–19 at McCormick Place in Chicago.ATTO SiliconDisk is an Ethernet-connected, DRAM-based storage appliance designed to provide a new tier of shared, high-performance storage for latency-sensitive and data-intensive environments. The appliance presents performance-critical working data through a standard NVMe over Fabrics block-storage interface, allowing multiple compute nodes to access a shared, ultra-low-latency storage resource.Modern compute environments face a fundamental storage challenge. Memory is fast but traditionally remains inside individual servers and is difficult to share. Flash-based storage can be shared across infrastructure, but performance, latency and structural resiliency can become limiting factors as workloads demand increasingly faster access to data. Scaling performance often means adding more infrastructure, storage capacity or memory to individual systems.The pre-release SiliconDisk platform being demonstrated at SC26 features four 100GbE Ethernet ports, up to 35GB/s sustained aggregate bandwidth and up to 6.4 million 4K IOPS. Built around ATTO xCORETM technology, SiliconDisk is designed to deliver predictable access latency of less than 600 nanoseconds while extending high-performance storage across the network fabric.Designed for AI and machine learning, high-performance databases, imaging and rendering, real-time processing, server clusters and distributed compute environments, SiliconDisk supports both direct-attached and fabric-attached configurations for flexible deployment of shared, low-latency storage.“High-performance compute environments have traditionally had to make compromises between speed, shareability and simplicity,” said Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO Technology.“We started with a straightforward challenge: make it fast, make it shareable and make it easy to use. SiliconDisk brings together DRAM-based storage, high-speed Ethernet connectivity and standard block-storage access in a way that creates a new option for architects designing demanding infrastructure.”SiliconDisk incorporates ATTO Infinite Write Endurance TM, eliminating the media wear associated with flash-based storage. The platform is designed to support unlimited device writes without the performance degradation or garbage collection operations associated with flash media, making it particularly relevant for write-intensive workloads and active working data.ATTO Insight AnalyticsTM provides embedded performance and configuration intelligence across the device and host fabric, collecting detailed information without imposing the performance impact associated with software-based monitoring.SiliconDisk can also provide zero data persistence for workloads where data does not need to survive power loss, while optional persistence architectures can be implemented when required.“SiliconDisk isn't simply about making storage faster,” Klein said.“It's about giving system architects another way to think about where high-performance storage belongs in the infrastructure and how performance can be shared across the systems that need it.”ATTO will demonstrate and discuss the pre-release SiliconDisk platform with interested attendees at SC26. Visit ATTO at booth #2858 at McCormick Place in Chicago to learn more.Appointments with ATTO at SC26 can be set up now using the contact form at .Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: atto/resellers-and-distributors

Richard Root

ATTO Technology, Inc.

+1 716-691-1999 ext. 285

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ATTO Technology to Demonstrate Pre-Release SiliconDiskTM Ethernet-Connected, DRAM-Based Storage at SC26 News Provided By ATTO Technology, Inc November 13, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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