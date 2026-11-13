David Worby Reaches 100,000-Stream Goal, Donates $100,000 To Support Veterans, First Responders And Their Families

Worby & Friends milestone brings $50,000 donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Gary Sinise Foundation; singles featuring Hunter Jordan and Ava Paige

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed attorney, songwriter and philanthropist David Worby has surpassed his goal of 100,000 qualifying streams through Worby & Friends, fulfilling his personal commitment to donate $100,000, split evenly between the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Gary Sinise Foundation. Each organization is receiving $50,000 in support of veterans, first responders and their families.The milestone brings the collaborative music project's philanthropic mission to life. Through his pledge to personally contribute $1 per qualifying stream, up to $100,000, Worby invited listeners to help advance a shared goal simply by connecting with the music. Listeners have since pushed the project beyond its original streaming target.Recognizing the impact of Worby's contribution, Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, shared his appreciation:“The Tunnel to Towers Foundation would like to extend our deepest thanks to David Worby for this generous gift. Thank you, David, for using the power of music to support America's heroes and their families. Together, we will Never Forget.”Gary Sinise Foundation Executive Director Cristin Kampsnider also recognized Worby's contribution, noting the shared belief in music's ability to uplift those who serve:“Using music to uplift and entertain our nation's heroes is one of the heartbeats of Gary's mission to salute our nation's defenders and their families. On behalf of our founder Gary Sinise and the entire Gary Sinise Foundation team, we are so grateful for David Worby's generous support through his creative musical campaign,” said Gary Sinise Foundation Executive Director Cristin Kampsnider.For Worby, whose legal career includes representing Ground Zero rescue and recovery workers following the September 11 attacks, the initiative reflects a longstanding commitment to serving those who serve others. Worby & Friends brings that dedication together with his passion for songwriting, pairing original music with a tangible opportunity to give back.The achievement arrives alongside the project's latest releases,“What's One More,” featuring Hunter Jordan, and“Your Love Goes On,” featuring Ava Paige, both released today (Nov. 4). Produced by Simon Reid, the songs explore two sides of love: the courage to take another chance and the vulnerability of caring for someone after a relationship ends.Written by David Worby, Todd Cameron and Alyssa Trahan,“What's One More” follows a man who, despite past heartbreak, finds himself considering another chance at love. Jordan brings an upbeat country spirit to a story about embracing possibility and finding the confidence to try again.“Your Love Goes On,” written by David Worby, Kent Agee and Matt Nolen, takes a more reflective approach. Through Paige's heartfelt performance, the ballad acknowledges that love does not always disappear when a relationship ends, capturing the emotional complexity of holding on while someone else moves forward.The new singles follow the project's completed four-song EP, which includes“Hope,” featuring The Bennett Hall Band;“Living Large In A Small Town” featuring Breaking Eight;“Hard Hats” featuring Matt Wynn; and“Play You Again,” performed by Alyssa Trahan. Written by David Worby, Georgia Mittleman and Amanda Green,“Play You Again” was released four weeks ago, completing the EP.David Worby, Suzanne Worby and Michael August serve as executive producers of both new singles.Listen to“What's One More” featuring Hunter Jordan: [LINK1 ]Listen to“Your Love Goes On” featuring Ava Paige: [LINK2 ]About David Worby: David Worby is an acclaimed trial attorney, songwriter, composer, playwright, philanthropist, and community advocate whose career has been defined by service, creativity, and leadership. Best known for his landmark representation of Ground Zero rescue and recovery workers following the Sept. 11 attacks, Worby has also built a distinguished legacy supporting arts organizations, educational institutions, healthcare initiatives and community programs across the United States. As a songwriter, he has earned more than 25 country music cuts. Worby & Friends marks the first release under his own creative direction, bringing together music, collaboration, and philanthropy in a project dedicated to inspiring hope and giving back.About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation:Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to“do good” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Children of the Foundation's home recipients are offered full scholarships for undergraduate degrees and accredited trade school programs, helping secure their futures. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit to learn more, and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook ( ), X ( ), and Instagram ( ).About the Gary Sinise Foundation:Founded in 2011 by actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, the Gary Sinise Foundation honors America's military members, veterans, first responders, their families, and people in need. Through programs spanning specially adapted housing, mental wellness, first responder support, entertainment, and assistance for families of fallen heroes, the Foundation provides practical resources and meaningful connections to those who serve and sacrifice. For more information, visit GarySiniseFoundation.

Christy Walker-Watkins

Aristo Media

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David Worby Reaches 100,000-Stream Goal, Donates $100,000 to Support Veterans, First Responders and Their Families News Provided By Release News November 13, 2026, 21:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, World & Regional



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