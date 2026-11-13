San Diego Reggae Artist Jahtiva Announces New EP M.I.A., Featuring Jamaican Reggae Legend Johnny Osbourne

Lead singer of Jahtiva, Mia at the Music Box for a headlining show

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter's latest project, M.I.A., arrives on digital streaming platforms October 30

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Emerging San Diego reggae artist Jahtiva will release their six-track EP, M.I.A., on digital streaming platforms Friday, October 30. The project brings together Jahtiva's soulful vocals, reggae influences and collaborations with established musicians, including Jamaican reggae artist Johnny Osbourne.The EP follows the release of singles“High Maintenance Girl” and“June Gloom” and features four additional tracks, including“Let's Get Together,” written in collaboration with Osbourne. Produced and mixed by Lewis Richards, whose credits include Dirty Heads, Slightly Stoopid and Sublime, M.I.A. showcases Jahtiva's evolving sound and her connections within the reggae music community.“The M.I.A. EP is just a peek into the mind of a 22 year old girl. I feel like I was going through a lot at the time; having my first child, being a single mother, being able to go out and party as an“adult”, trying to balance it all and all the emotions that come with learning my first real life lessons. Thank you for coming along this journey of life with me and listening to it through my music,” said Mia Jativa, lead vocalist of Jahtiva.At 23, Jativa is establishing herself in Southern California's reggae scene, with more than 120 live performances, including appearances at San Diego's House of Blues and Music Box. In September, Jahtiva supported roots reggae band Arise Roots at the Music Box, marking another milestone in the young artist's growing career.The digital release follows the EP's availability on physical formats beginning August 28. With plans to expand beyond California, Jahtiva continues to develop new music and connect with audiences through live performances and collaborations.M.I.A. will be available on major digital streaming platforms beginning October 30, 2026.Listen to Jahtiva: /Media resources:About JahtivaJahtiva is a San Diego-based reggae artist led by 23-year-old singer Mia Jativa. Drawing influences from roots reggae, jazz, blues and hip-hop, Jahtiva combines soulful vocals with a contemporary approach to reggae music. Since releasing her debut EP, Medicine Woman, in 2024, Jahtiva has continued to build a following through original music, collaborations and more than 120 live performances.

Mario Jativa

Jahtiva

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San Diego Reggae Artist Jahtiva Announces New EP M.I.A., Featuring Jamaican Reggae Legend Johnny Osbourne News Provided By Jahtiva November 13, 2026, 21:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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