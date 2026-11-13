Optimizeteamwork Hosts Free Webinar On Human Skills In An Age Of AI Adoption

Human Skills AI Webinar OptimizeTeamwork

Dr. Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson will discuss psychological safety, agility, emotional intelligence, and leading others through change and uncertainty.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OptimizeTeamwork today announced a free live webinar, Beyond AI: The Human Skills Organizations Need Most Right Now, for HR, learning and development, and business leaders. The November 18 session will examine the human capabilities that are most needed now in an age of AI adoption.OptimizeTeamwork is a leadership and team-development firm founded by Dr. Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson, a former vice president at The Myers-Briggs Company and former Head of Learning Services at Pearson. The firm reports more than 4,000 workshops delivered and 30,000 leaders trained.OptimizeTeamwork by the numbers- 4,000+ workshops delivered across industries- 30,000+ leaders trained- Former executive leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company and Pearson- Authorized Everything DiSC partner, a Wiley brandCustomized Workshops and Coaching programs using DiSC, MBTI, Clifton Strengths, EQ, EQ-i 2.0, TKI, 5 Dysfunctions of a Team and other personality and behavioral assessmentsOrganizations who are adopting AI must also work to strengthen uniquely human skills like judgment, learning agility, adaptability, and leadership. Gartner's September 2026 Hype Cycle for the Future of Work identifies four shifts shaping work, including expanding human capability in a human-AI hybrid workplace.Gartner states that successful companies will leverage AI while also strengthening human skills like judgment, creativity, leadership, and decision-making rather than replace those capabilities. The webinar will connect that research to the everyday work of leading teams, coaching employees, and guiding people through change and uncertainty."AI can add capability, but it cannot build trust, create a positive team culture, help a team make sense of change, or coordinate strategy and performance cross-functionally" said Dr. Cubas-Wilkinson. "This session will help HR, talent, and business leaders identify the human capabilities that need most attention and choose practical next steps."What participants will learn:-During the session, participants will examine human skills including:-Building psychological safety so people raise concerns, share ideas, and learn together-Using emotional intelligence to recognize and respond to human signals-Leading people through change, transition, and uncertainty-Strengthening coaching for performance, ownership, and accountability-Developing learning agility and a growth mindsetAttendees will receive a research-informed view of where to focus talent development investment and practical steps they can apply in their organizations. The session is designed for people who lead teams, support organizational change, or shape leadership and talent development.Event details:Date: November 18, 2026Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard TimeFormat: Live onlineCost: FreeRegistration: Click hereAbout OptimizeTeamworkOptimizeTeamwork creates customized learning experiences tailored to your business priorities, context, and audience. Founded by Dr. Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson, the Florida-based firm works with business, government, and education organizations nationwide to design and deliver impactful leadership development, team building, strategic facilitation, workplace training, and interpersonal skills workshops. Its customized programs combine expert facilitation, experiential learning, guided practice, and personality tools to address each client's stated goals.RegistrationHR, L&D, and business leaders can register for Beyond AI: The Human Skills Organizations Need Most Right Now at /beyond-ai-human-skills/.

Dr. Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson

Optimize Teamwork

+1 561-677-8806

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OptimizeTeamwork Hosts Free Webinar on Human Skills in an Age of AI Adoption News Provided By Dr. Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson, Optimize Teamwork November 13, 2026, 21:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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