Frenkel & Frenkel Issues Holiday Truck Safety Advisory As Dallas County Reports 3,857 Commercial Vehicle Crashes

Insurance adjusters are trained to contact accident victims within hours of a crash, often before victims have seen a doctor or spoken with an attorney. Frenkel & Frenkel advises victims to decline recorded statements and consult legal counsel first.

Frenkel & Frenkel outlines five steps every Texas accident victim should take within the first 72 hours, including seeking medical care immediately, declining recorded statements, and consulting an attorney before the window closes.

Frenkel & Frenkel attorneys warn that the first 72 hours after a car accident in Texas are the most critical window for protecting your injury claim. Knowing what insurance companies do in those first three days could make a significant difference in your

Dallas Personal Injury Firm Outlines Steps for People Injured in Commercial Truck Crashes During the Holiday Shipping Season

- Mark D. FrenkelDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Frenkel & Frenkel, a Dallas personal injury law firm, today issued a holiday truck safety advisory for North Texas drivers as the busiest shipping season of the year begins. The advisory outlines steps that people injured in a commercial truck crash can take to protect their health and their legal rights.The advisory follows Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) data showing that Dallas County recorded 3,857 crashes involving commercial motor vehicles in 2024. Those crashes resulted in 29 deaths and 124 suspected serious injuries.Holiday Freight Adds Pressure to Dallas County HighwaysRetailers and logistics companies move large volumes of freight between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. Much of that freight travels through Dallas County on major corridors such as Interstate 35E, Interstate 20, Interstate 30 and Interstate 635, where holiday travelers add to the traffic.Federal hours-of-service rules under 49 CFR Part 395 limit property-carrying truck drivers to 11 hours of driving within a 14-hour on-duty window. Drivers must take a 30-minute break after eight cumulative hours of driving and must have at least 10 consecutive hours off duty before driving again. A fully loaded 18-wheeler can weigh up to 80,000 pounds under federal weight limits, which means it needs far more distance to stop than a passenger vehicle."The holiday season puts more trucks and more families on the same Dallas roads at the same time," said Mark D. Frenkel, founding attorney at Frenkel & Frenkel. "After a serious truck crash, the trucking company and its insurer often begin investigating right away. We want injured people and their families to know the steps that may help protect them, starting with getting medical care."Mark D. Frenkel began his legal career defending insurance companies at a New York law firm. Founding attorney Scott B. Frenkel previously worked as a defense attorney for a national trucking company. Both now represent injured people in Texas.Records in Truck Crash Cases Can Be Time-SensitiveTruck crash claims may involve records that are not part of a typical car accident claim. These can include electronic logging device data, driver qualification files, maintenance records, GPS data and inspection reports. Under 49 CFR 395.8, motor carriers must keep drivers' records of duty status and supporting documents for six months. Some of this information may be lost after that period unless a preservation request is sent.Federal regulations under 49 CFR Part 387 set minimum liability coverage for interstate for-hire carriers of general freight at $750,000, with higher minimums of up to $5 million for certain hazardous materials. Because of these higher limits, trucking companies and their insurers often commit significant resources to defending claims.Steps Recommended in the AdvisoryThe Frenkel & Frenkel advisory recommends that people involved in a commercial truck crash consider the following steps:1. Get medical attention promptly, even if injuries seem minor.2. Take photos of the scene and gather witness names when it is safe to do so.3. Write down the truck driver's name, the trucking company's name and the USDOT number on the truck, if visible.4. Avoid giving a recorded statement to the trucking company's insurer before getting legal advice.5. Keep medical records, repair estimates, photos and other evidence.6. Speak with a lawyer before accepting any settlement offer.In Texas, most personal injury lawsuits must be filed within two years of the injury, although deadlines can vary depending on the circumstances. The advisory is intended as general information and is not legal advice.

Mark D. Frenkel

Frenkel & Frenkel Law Firm

+1 214-333-3333

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Frenkel & Frenkel Issues Holiday Truck Safety Advisory as Dallas County Reports 3,857 Commercial Vehicle Crashes News Provided By Agency User LLC November 13, 2026, 21:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Law



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