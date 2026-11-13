American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results And $1.55 Million In Year-To-Date Financing

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the“Company”), developer of the proprietary TexatronTM Fusion EngineTM, today announced the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company also highlighted financial, operational and corporate progress during the quarter and in recent weeks.

During the third quarter, American Fusion strengthened its balance sheet and grew its intellectual property portfolio. It also invested in research and testing equipment and converted most of its accrued compensation obligations into long-term equity. After the quarter ended, the Company completed a leadership transition. It also raised additional capital as it prepares for the next phase of TexatronTM development and testing.

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2026 Financial Highlights

$1.55 million in financing year-to-date: Net cash provided by financing activities was $1,551,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. This consisted of $1,071,000 from the Company's fixed-price prepaid warrant facility and $480,000 from the sale of equity units to third-party investors at $0.05 to $0.07 per unit. Each unit included a warrant exercisable at $0.50 per share. Prepaid warrant funding in the third quarter alone totaled $446,000.

Total assets nearly doubled: Total assets increased to $372,313 at September 30, 2026, from $196,683 at June 30, 2026.

Liabilities reduced: Total liabilities declined approximately 21% to $1,473,333 at September 30, 2026, from $1,856,662 at June 30, 2026.

Stockholders' deficit improved 34%: Total stockholders' deficit improved to $(1,101,020) at September 30, 2026, from $(1,659,980) at June 30, 2026.

Patent portfolio expansion: Capitalized patent filing costs reached $166,992 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $33,472 at June 30. This reflects a significant increase in new patent filings covering the TexatronTM platform.

Investment in testing infrastructure: The Company capitalized $44,169 of research and development testing equipment acquired for future projects.

Continued R&D investment: Research and development expense was $112,195 for the third quarter and $243,538 for the nine-month period.

Non-cash expense profile: Of the $1,399,778 in third quarter operating expenses, $764,752 (approximately 55%) was non-cash stock-based compensation, primarily for officer, director and advisory agreements.

Capital Structure and Governance

$986,958 of accrued compensation converted to equity: Effective September 30, 2026, twelve officers, directors, consultants and advisors agreed to exchange their rights to common stock compensation for newly designated Series C Convertible Preferred Stock. The exchange removed $986,958 of accrued compensation obligations and replaced them with equity. Series C shares generally cannot be converted into common stock until the later of full vesting and the earlier of (i) the 20th trading day after a national exchange listing or (ii) nine months after issuance. After that, conversions are spread over four quarters.

Share count held steady: Common shares outstanding were 1,619,034,363 at September 30, 2026. That is unchanged from June 30 and approximately 45% below the 2,954,801,029 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025. The reduction follows the court-ordered cancellation of 1.683 billion legacy shares earlier in the year.

Board strengthened: John Gerdin joined the Board of Directors on August 11, 2026. He brings board governance, corporate finance and capital markets experience.

Texas DSHS registration: On July 17, 2026, the Company received Certificate of Registration No. R54726 from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The registration covers twelve registered TexatronTM Fusion EngineTM research model classes ranging from 500 kW to 1 GW, for research and development activities at its authorized testing location in Lubbock, Texas. It remains effective through February 28, 2034. The registration authorizes research and development activities only and does not constitute certification of the Company's technology or commercial performance.

Recent Developments

Leadership transition: On October 26, 2026, Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman since March 1, 2026, was appointed Chief Executive Officer and continues as Chairman of the Board. Richard C. Hawkins, the former Chief Executive Officer, was appointed Chief Administrative Officer.

Additional capital: In late October 2026, the Company received aggregate net financing of approximately $687,000 for the acquisition of a property for testing.

Independent technology review: As announced November 9, 2026, an independent third-party reviewer conducted an on-site evaluation of the TexatronTM platform. The Company anticipates receiving the reviewer's final report before the end of November 2026.

North Texas facilities: The Company expects to complete the acquisition of its planned North Texas Ranch Facility before November 26, 2026, subject to customary closing requirements. Its previously executed factory and office leases are expected to commence in November 2026.

Proposed Restructuring of Consulting Notes

American Fusion is developing a proposed exchange of certain existing consulting-related notes associated with Pinnacle Consulting Services Inc. and CMB Communications for a new class of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock.

The proposed exchange is intended to replace the applicable debt obligations with equity. Completion remains subject to reconciliation of the outstanding note balances and prior assignments, execution of definitive agreements, and receipt of required corporate approvals.

Management Commentary

“The third quarter was about building a stronger foundation,” said Brent Nelson, Chairman and CEO of American Fusion.“We meaningfully expanded our patent portfolio, invested in testing equipment and moved nearly $1 million of accrued compensation off our balance sheet and into long-term equity. That equity is aligned with the success of our shareholders. Our stockholders' deficit improved by roughly a third in a single quarter.”

“With the independent technology review underway, our Texas registration in place and our North Texas facilities coming online, we are focused on disciplined execution and transparent reporting as we advance the TexatronTM program,” Nelson continued.

Summary Financial Information (Unaudited)