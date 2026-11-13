Lvlup Ventures Ranked #1 Most Active Early-Stage Venture Capital Firm Globally By Pitchbook

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Firm also ranks #1 globally in consumer investing, #7 in overall global venture capital activity, and #6 in the U.S., according to PitchBook's Q3 2026 ranking.

- Aaron Golbin, Co-Founder and General Partner of LvlUp Ventures

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MIAMI, November 13, 2026 - LvlUp Ventures, a global, multi-stage venture capital firm investing across sectors and geographies, today announced that it has been ranked the #1 Most Active Early-Stage Venture Capital Investor Globally in PitchBook's Q3 2026 Global League Tables.

The firm recorded 67 venture capital deals during the third quarter, securing multiple top positions across PitchBook's global rankings and reinforcing its position among the world's most active venture investors.

Four Major Global and U.S. Rankings

According to PitchBook's Q3 2026 Global League Tables, LvlUp Ventures achieved:

- #1 Globally - Most Active Early-Stage VC Investor: 49 deals, ahead of Y Combinator and Andreessen Horowitz.

- #1 Globally - Most Active VC Investor in Consumer Goods & Services: 17 deals, more than double the next-ranked investor.

- #7 Globally - Most Active VC Firm Overall: 67 deals across venture capital stages.

- #6 in the United States - Most Active VC Firm: 50 U.S. deals.

These results mark a significant milestone for LvlUp Ventures, founded in 2023, as it continues expanding its investment activities and global presence.

Scaling a Global Investment Platform

LvlUp Ventures has developed a multi-stage investment platform combining direct venture capital investments, specialized investment funds, non-dilutive financing solutions, and startup development programs.

The firm's activities span technology, artificial intelligence, consumer products, and emerging industries, supporting companies from their earliest stages through later-stage growth.

With investment and operating activities across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, LvlUp Ventures maintains Global Investment Centers in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Paris, and Dubai.

The firm evaluates more than 25,000 startup applications annually, supported by an extended global network of more than 4,000 investment professionals, operators, and ecosystem partners.

"Being ranked the world's most active early-stage venture capital investor is a significant milestone for our firm," said Aaron Golbin, Co-Founder and General Partner of LvlUp Ventures. "We have built LvlUp around the belief that exceptional founders exist everywhere, and that access to capital, strategic relationships, and meaningful support should extend well beyond traditional venture capital networks. These rankings reflect the scale of what our team and partners have built, and we're only getting started."

Building on Continued Industry Recognition

The Q3 2026 rankings follow a series of industry recognitions for LvlUp Ventures, including its ranking as the #3 most active venture capital investor in the United States by LSEG for the first half of 2026.

The latest PitchBook results underscore LvlUp Ventures' growing presence in early-stage investing and its continued expansion across the global innovation economy.

About LvlUp Ventures

LvlUp Ventures is a global, multi-stage venture capital and investment firm backing high-growth companies across technology, consumer products, and emerging industries. Founded in 2023, the firm invests across stages, sectors, and geographies, combining capital with strategic partnerships, proprietary company intelligence, and startup development infrastructure.

Through its investment funds, LvlUp Labs, and global Innovation Alliance, the firm provides founders with access to funding, expertise, commercial opportunities, and a worldwide network of investors and operators.

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Source: [PitchBook Q3 2026 Global League Tables]( )

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LvlUp Ventures Ranked #1 Most Active Early-Stage Venture Capital Firm Globally by Pitchbook News Provided By LvlUp Ventures November 13, 2026, 20:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Technology, World & Regional



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