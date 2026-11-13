Htx Pain Institute Opens Flagship Facility In Northwest Houston, Earns Credentialing At Houston Methodist Willowbrook

Edward Baumgartner Jr., MD

Double board-certified pain physician Dr. Edward Baumgartner leads HTx Pain Institute near Houston Methodist Willowbrook, where he's credentialed for procedures

- Edward Baumgartner Jr., MDHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Northwest Houston residents living with chronic pain, this fall marks a meaningful new chapter. HTx Pain Institute, the interventional pain practice founded by Edward Baumgartner Jr., MD, has opened its new flagship facility directly adjacent to Houston Methodist Willowbrook. In addition, Dr. Baumgartner has been credentialed to perform procedures at the hospital, effective August 18, 2026.A Physician-Led Practice Built Around Precision CareDr. Baumgartner is double board-certified in Pain Management and Anesthesiology, with extensive training at Rush University Medical Center and nearly two decades of clinical experience serving the Houston community. Known among colleagues and patients for a calm, listening-first approach, he founded HTx Pain Institute on a simple premise: no two patients experience pain the same way, and the right treatment begins with truly understanding each person's story.“My approach to pain medicine starts with listening,” Dr. Baumgartner says.“Chronic pain affects every part of a patient's life - work, sleep, family, independence. Before recommending any treatment, I want to understand what each person has been through and what relief would really mean for them.”Advanced Procedures, Individualized PlansHTx Pain Institute offers a full range of evidence-based interventional pain procedures, including Intracept for vertebrogenic low back pain, MILD (minimally invasive lumbar decompression), Minuteman for spinal stabilization, and spinal cord stimulation. The practice is particularly known for its precision diagnostic approach - matching the right intervention to the right patient at the right time.“The goal isn't simply reducing pain in the moment,” Dr. Baumgartner adds.“It's restoring function, mobility, and the activities that make life feel like life again. That requires precise diagnosis and a treatment plan designed around the individual, not a template.”Procedural Credentialing at Methodist Willowbrook Strengthens Continuity of CareThe procedural credentialing at Houston Methodist Willowbrook - one of the region's leading hospitals - allows HTx Pain Institute to offer patients end-to-end continuity of care. Procedures that can be performed in an office setting are performed in the HTx Pain Institute facility; procedures requiring a hospital setting, such as spinal cord stimulator implants, are performed by Dr. Baumgartner himself at Methodist Willowbrook. Patients don't hand their care off to a different team mid-journey.The adjacency between HTx Pain Institute and the hospital makes this coordinated model logistically simple for patients and their referring physicians.The New Flagship FacilityThe HTx Pain Institute facility, now open at 13323 Dotson Road, Suite 200, Houston, TX 77070, reflects the practice's elevated commitment to patient experience. Designed with warmth and intention - natural wood, generous light, a thoughtfully curated reception environment - the space welcomes patients into a care environment that feels calm, restorative, and distinctly premium. The facility also marks the practice's recent rebrand from HTx Pain Care to HTx Pain Institute, a change that reflects the deeper clinical focus and institutional commitment the team has built over the past several years.Family-Led, Community-RootedHTx Pain Institute is a genuinely family-led practice. Tatyana Baumgartner, Chief Operating Officer and a CPA, oversees operations and strategy alongside Dr. Baumgartner. Together they lead not only the clinical practice but a longstanding community commitment - including eightconsecutive years as the presenting sponsor of the Ima's Home for Children 5K, a Houston-based event supporting orphaned children in the Philippines.Now Accepting New PatientsHTx Pain Institute welcomes referrals from physicians and self-referred patients throughout Northwest Houston, including Spring, Tomball, Cypress, Klein, Champions, Kingwood, Atascocita, and Humble.To learn more about Dr. Baumgartner, please visit: htxpaininstitute---About UsTX Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Texas online in an easy to use format. TX Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.TX Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at... and/or visit .

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HTx Pain Institute Opens Flagship Facility in Northwest Houston, Earns Credentialing at Houston Methodist Willowbrook News Provided By USA Top Docs November 13, 2026, 20:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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