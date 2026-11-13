Ecowaste Solutions Adds 60,000 Customers In Alabama And Mississippi With A-1 Mcduffie Sanitation Acquisition

Ecowaste Solutions expands across the South and Mid-South through strategic acquisitions

The A-1 McDuffie team and community joins forces with Ecowaste Solutions

Family-Founded Hauler With More Than 40 Trucks and More Than 90 Employees Strengthens Ecowaste's Mobile County Presence and Extends Service Into Mississippi

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ecowaste Solutions, a regional waste and recycling company operating across ten states, today announced the acquisition of A-1 McDuffie Sanitation, a family-founded hauler based in Semmes, Alabama. With more than 40 trucks and more than 90 employees, McDuffie serves 60,000 customers across Alabama and Mississippi. The acquisition strengthens Ecowaste's presence in Mobile County, where the company already operates a hauling facility in Mobile, and extends service into Laurel, Noxubee County and Stone County, Mississippi.It started with a family and a phone book. Kenneth Havens's grandparents founded the company in 1998 and named it A-1 McDuffie Sanitation so it would be listed first in the directory. Havens joined the family business in 2009 and now leads it as chief executive officer. Over more than two decades, McDuffie has earned a strong reputation by putting community and education at the center of how it does business.A-1 McDuffie is just as well known for what it gives back as for what it hauls. In 2014, the company rolled out 96-gallon pink carts, with $5 from every cart going to a breast cancer charity, and families along its routes have seen them at the curb ever since. It later added a black cart with a red lid, called the mission cart, with $5 from every cart supporting a local nonprofit. Havens has long described the company this way:“We're not a sanitation company. We're a people company that offers a sanitation service.”“The Havens family built a special company that puts employees and customers first, and you can feel it in everything they do,” said Chief Executive Officer Dustin Reynolds.“From Semmes, Alabama, to Stone County, Mississippi, community and education come first at A-1 McDuffie. Pink carts that give back. A mission cart that backs a local nonprofit. That is exactly the kind of community involvement we want to grow alongside.Reynolds added,“In addition, I am proud to say that every employee will remain with the company, which is an ideal scenario for our growth strategy. Entrepreneurial companies with great leadership that value safety, service and employee engagement.”Reynolds also noted that the acquisition builds on a community Ecowaste already calls home.“We have a team on the ground in Mobile, Alabama; Gulfport, Mississippi; and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and we are growing here with purpose. A-1 McDuffie has spent more than two decades earning the trust of their customer base. Our job is to earn that trust too, starting with making this transition as easy as possible for every household and business.”“For almost my entire life, A-1 McDuffie Sanitation has been more than just a business. It's been home,” said Havens.“But as families grow, sometimes you need a bigger house. That's exactly how I see this next chapter with Ecowaste. We're not leaving behind who we are or what we've built; we're simply moving into a bigger house with more room to grow.”Havens added,“It's the same family, the same values, and the same commitment to our employees and customers, just with a few more family members around the table. I'm incredibly proud of what we've built together, and I'm excited about what the future holds for all of us.”Havens will guide the transition alongside Ecowaste leadership, and Ecowaste is welcoming the A-1 McDuffie team to the company.The A-1 McDuffie acquisition, Ecowaste's 14th since the merger, builds on Ecowaste's growing Gulf Coast presence, following the acquisition of Adams Sanitation in Milton, Florida. It is the company's tagline,“The strength of a region, the heart of a neighbor,” in practice: regional resources behind a family company that already puts its neighbors first.About Ecowaste SolutionsEcowaste Solutions is a regional waste company operating across ten states throughout the South and Mid-South. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the company provides residential, commercial, roll-off, portable restroom, recycling and other environmental services to municipalities and private customers throughout the region. Ecowaste is building the South's waste collection, recycling and disposal through strategic growth and commitment to the communities it serves. For more information, visit .

Meaghan Johnson

Ecowaste Solutions

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ecowaste Solutions Adds 60,000 Customers in Alabama and Mississippi with A-1 McDuffie Sanitation Acquisition News Provided By Ecowaste Solutions November 13, 2026, 20:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Waste Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.