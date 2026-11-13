Texas Filmmaker Jonathan Murphy To Make Feature Directorial Debut With Horror-Thriller Kaddie

KADDIE. A killer round of golf.

Hollow Tree Productions led by Jonathan Murphy

NHuS3 Media is an independent production company creating original film, television, and digital content driven by authentic storytelling and cultural perspective.

Hollow Tree Productions Partners with NHuS3 Media to Develop and Produce Original Feature Film

- Jonathan MurphyDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Writer, actor, and producer Jonathan Murphy is set to make his feature film directorial debut with Kaddie, an original horror-thriller in development from Hollow Tree Productions and NHuS3 Media.Murphy's Hollow Tree Productions has partnered with NHuS3 Media, led by Jerry Joyner and Andrew White, to develop and produce the film. The project marks a significant milestone for Murphy, whose previous feature screenwriting credits include the camp thriller Animal Among Us and the forthcoming crime drama Drowning.Murphy wrote and produced Animal Among Us, establishing his voice in character-driven genre storytelling. He also wrote and serves as executive producer on Drowning, a film inspired by true events starring Camille Guaty, Matt Lauria, and Lou Diamond Phillips.With Kaddie, Murphy steps into the director's chair for his first feature film, bringing his distinctive creative sensibilities to a visceral new slasher that delivers an unsettling twist on the traditionally refined world of golf.Set against the polished, exclusive backdrop of a country club, Kaddie combines slasher intensity with class tension, social decay, and survival horror.Official SynopsisOn the last weekend of summer at Cherry Hill Country Club, a club employee and her pack of privileged friends break in for a twisted after-hours tradition, only to be hunted across the course by a masked Kaddie who's been keeping score of the club's buried sins.“Kaddie is a project that feels deeply personal, not only as a storyteller, but as a lifelong fan of the game,” said Jonathan Murphy.“I'm drawn to the one-on-one nature of golf. Man versus the course. Unfortunately for the characters in this story, the course is armed and fighting back. This film will be tragic, beautiful, and brutal. Making my feature directorial debut with the support and belief of Jerry and Andrew at NHuS3 Media makes this an especially exciting and truly homegrown moment.”Jerry Joyner of NHuS3 Media added,“Jonathan is a bold and disciplined storyteller with a clear creative vision for Kaddie. We're excited to partner with Hollow Tree Productions on a film that feels both fiercely entertaining and sharply realized. What made the story of Kaddie so compelling to us is the way it fuses genre thrills with a strong point of view. It has the makings of a classic horror film that can resonate with audiences for years to come, and we're thrilled to be part of bringing it to life.”Additional announcements regarding casting, production timelines, and release plans for Kaddie will be made at a later date.About NHuS3 MediaNHuS3 Media (Nothing Happens until Somebody Sees Something) is a Dallas-based media and production company dedicated to developing and producing original film and media projects. Led by Jerry Joyner and Andrew White, the company champions filmmaker-driven storytelling, distinctive creative voices, and commercially compelling content.About Hollow Tree ProductionsHollow Tree Productions develops and produces original, character-driven entertainment with an emphasis on compelling storytelling and distinctive cinematic perspectives. The company continues to expand its slate of genre projects, delivering stories that combine suspense, style, and bold creative vision.

Jerry Joyner

W And W Digital News

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Texas Filmmaker Jonathan Murphy to Make Feature Directorial Debut with Horror-Thriller Kaddie News Provided By W And W Digital News November 13, 2026, 20:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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