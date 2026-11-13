Five-Star Moving Crew Shares Winter Moving Tips For Kenosha-Area Residents

Five-Star Moving Crew helps Kenosha-area families plan safe, efficient winter relocations with practical cold-weather moving tips.

KENOSHA, WI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As temperatures drop and lake-effect snow begins rolling off Lake Michigan, Five-Star Moving Crew, a trusted Kenosha moving company serving southeastern Wisconsin since 2012, is reminding residents that winter relocations require extra planning but do not have to be overwhelming. The company is sharing practical tips to help families, apartment renters, and seniors navigate cold-weather moves safely and efficiently.Winter moving in the Kenosha area comes with challenges most people do not think about until moving day arrives. Temperatures regularly drop into the teens, Lake Michigan wind gusts make exposed walkways dangerous, and lake-effect snow bands can dump several inches on the east side of town with little warning. According to the Five-Star Moving Crew team, these winter moving tips can make all the difference.Plan Around Weather and DaylightWisconsin winters are unpredictable, and Kenosha's position on the western shore of Lake Michigan makes forecasts especially unreliable from late November through early February. Scheduling a move earlier in the day takes advantage of available daylight and gives crews time to adjust if conditions change. Residents should monitor forecasts in the days leading up to their move and keep a flexible backup date when possible.Protect Floors, Walkways, and EntrywaysSalt, snow, and wet boots can damage hardwood floors and carpets at both the old and new home. Laying down protective coverings on high-traffic paths and keeping walkways cleared and salted reduces the risk of slips and property damage during loading and unloading.Prepare Belongings for the ColdElectronics, musical instruments, and houseplants should be insulated or transported in climate-appropriate packaging. The Five-Star Moving Crew team recommends letting large items like pianos and TVs acclimate to room temperature for at least two hours before unpacking to prevent condensation damage. Liquids, paint, and cleaning supplies can freeze and burst in transit - those should ride in a heated vehicle, not the truck.Keep Essentials AccessibleA winter move demands a well-packed essentials bag: warm layers, phone chargers, flashlights, rock salt, and a basic toolkit. Families with children or seniors in the household should plan for extra comfort items and ensure heating is turned on at the new home before arrival - a cold house risks frozen pipes and can cause condensation damage on hardwood floors when warm furniture comes inside.Work With Experienced Local MoversHiring a moving company familiar with local conditions is one of the most effective ways to reduce winter moving risks. Among moving companies Kenosha residents trust, professional crews in Kenosha County, Racine County, and Walworth County understand the terrain, know how to protect items during transport, and bring the equipment needed for safe cold-weather relocations.“People assume winter is a bad time to move, but with the right preparation it can actually go smoother than a summer move - and often costs less,” said Anthony Jefferson, owner of Five-Star Moving Crew.“Our team handles relocations year-round across Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties. We know how lake-effect weather works here, we carry the right floor protection and wrapping equipment, and we keep belongings safe no matter what the forecast looks like. We want residents to feel confident about moving on their timeline, not just waiting for spring.”About Five-Star Moving CrewFive-Star Moving Crew is a Kenosha-based moving company that has been serving southeastern Wisconsin since 2012. As one of the top-rated movers Kenosha WI residents rely on, the company provides residential moving, apartment moving, packing services, junk removal, labor-only help, white glove service, piano moving, large item moving, and senior moving across Kenosha County, Racine County, and Walworth County. With a 4.9-star rating, Five-Star Moving Crew is committed to careful handling, clear communication, and reliable service for every move. Learn more at wemovekenosha.

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Five-Star Moving Crew

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Five-Star Moving Crew Shares Winter Moving Tips for Kenosha-Area Residents News Provided By Rotate Digital November 13, 2026, 20:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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