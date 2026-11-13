Uzbekistan's CO2 Emissions Rise 1% To 121.8M Tons In 2024 Eni

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions increased by 1% in 2024 to 121.8 million metric tons, compared with 120.6 million metric tons a year earlier, according to data published in Italian energy company Eni's World Energy Review 2026.

The review's historical data show that Uzbekistan's CO2 emissions generally followed an upward trend from 2015 to 2024, rising from 94.4 million metric tons to 121.8 million metric tons.

According to Trend 's calculations based on Eni's figures, emissions increased by 27.4 million metric tons, or approximately 29%, over the nine-year period. This corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 2.9%.

The data also indicate that emissions rose by 8.9% in 2020, from 101.5 million metric tons in 2019 to 110.5 million metric tons. They subsequently increased by 8.1% in 2021 to 119.5 million metric tons, before declining by 2.8% to 116.2 million metric tons in 2022. Emissions then rebounded by 3.8% in 2023, reaching 120.6 million metric tons.

Among the countries covered in the review, Uzbekistan recorded the second-highest CO2 emissions in Central Asia in 2024, behind Kazakhstan, which reported 243 million metric tons. Turkmenistan followed with 87.9 million metric tons, while Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan recorded 11.9 million and 8.9 million metric tons, respectively.

Uzbekistan accounted for approximately 25.7% of the combined emissions of the five Central Asian countries listed in the review in 2024. Its emissions were also around half the level recorded in Kazakhstan.

Eni's World Energy Review 2026 examines global energy developments using data for 2025. However, the emissions table provides no 2025 figure for Uzbekistan, making 2024 the latest year available for the country.