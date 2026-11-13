The Todd Starnes Show Spotlights The Golden Age, A New Book By Host Todd Starnes Examining Trump's Return To Power And America's Political Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Todd Starnes is a fierce defender of freedom and a great patriot. He has seen, and understands, what is happening to our country like few others.” -PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Nashville, TN, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Todd Starnes Show is spotlighting The Golden Age: How Trump Saved America and the Future of MAGA (Humanix Books), the new book by the show's host, award-winning journalist and broadcaster Todd Starnes, as the 2026 midterm elections approach and President Donald Trump's second term enters a consequential stage. The book takes up the questions the Republican Party is confronting beyond the next election: What will define the Trump era, and what will become of the movement that reshaped American conservatism?







The Golden Age Cover

Drawing on decades of experience covering politics, faith and American culture, Starnes looks beyond the political headlines to examine the cultural and ideological forces behind Trump's political rise and the values he believes are shaping the country's future. The book explores the role of faith, family, freedom, education, national sovereignty and traditional values, while considering whether those priorities can sustain the movement beyond any single election or political leader.

“The Golden Age is really a spiritual issue more than a political issue,” says Starnes.“We have a responsibility to be that shining city on a hill. This is a time to celebrate what has been accomplished, but it is also a time to remember that we each have a role to play in shaping the future. If we want to see America flourish, we have to return to the faith, values and principles that have sustained this country.”

At the heart of The Golden Age is an examination of the relationship between politics and culture. Starnes contends that elections alone do not determine the direction of a country, and he examines the institutions, beliefs and cultural priorities he believes have contributed to the rise of the MAGA movement.

Among the questions explored in The Golden Age are:



What will become of MAGA beyond the Trump presidency?

What forces have sustained Trump's political movement?

How has the Trump era changed the Republican Party?

What role will faith and traditional values play in America's future?

How are debates over education, family, freedom and national sovereignty shaping the country's political landscape? Can the cultural priorities associated with MAGA extend beyond one political leader?

Rather than presenting the current political moment as an isolated chapter, The Golden Age places Trump's presidency within a larger cultural conversation about the direction of the country. Starnes considers what he believes is at stake for future generations and challenges readers to consider the values, institutions and principles they want to preserve.

About The Todd Starnes Show

The Todd Starnes Show is a nationally syndicated news and commentary program covering politics, faith and American culture, heard on more than 100 radio stations across the country and seen on NEWSMAX. The show is hosted by Todd Starnes, an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who owns KWAM, a news radio station in Memphis, Tennessee, and serves on the board of directors of the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters. Starnes is a member of the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame, the recipient of two regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards and an Associated Press Mark Twain Award for Storytelling, and was named one of the top 25 talk radio hosts in the nation by Talkers Magazine. He is the author of several books that have appeared on the USA Today and Publishers Weekly bestseller lists, including Star-Spangled Blessings, Our Daily Biscuit, Culture Jihad and God Less America.

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