Houston's Technology Leaders Move From AI Experimentation To Enterprise Execution At HMG Strategy's 16Th Annual Houston C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CIOs, CISOs, and senior technology executives from Houston's energy, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and consumer sectors will gather November 19 at Houston Country Club to address AI integration, cybersecurity, data modernization, and iconic leadership

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the trusted source for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and evolve the business world, today announced its 16th Annual Houston C-Level Technology Leadership Summit, taking place November 19, 2026, in Houston, Texas.









The summit will bring together CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers, and senior technology leaders from across Houston and the Gulf Coast for a candid, peer-driven exchange on scaling artificial intelligence, strengthening cyber resilience, modernizing data architectures, and leading enterprise transformation. Across Houston's powerhouse ecosystem-spanning energy, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, construction, financial services, logistics, and retail-executives are navigating high-stakes mandates to deploy emerging technologies while safeguarding critical infrastructure and operational continuity.

Early registration data underscores that amid rapid economic change across Texas and the nation, Houston's technology leaders are focused on priorities that transcend politics: enterprise-wide AI execution, cybersecurity, data modernization, and business growth. Participating executives report major capital commitments, with numerous leaders dedicating seven-figure ($1 million to $10 million) and eight-figure (greater than $10 million) budgets to AI and machine learning, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

The summit will be hosted at the historic Houston Country Club, one of the city's premier private clubs since 1908. Located at 1 Potomac Drive, the club provides an exclusive, refined setting designed for high-level executive connection and distraction-free peer dialogue. Complimentary breakfast, lunch, and refreshments will be served throughout the day for qualified leaders who reserve a complimentary executive pass.

Participating technology executives represent leading global and regional enterprises, including ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Baker Hughes, Motiva Enterprises, CITGO Petroleum, Oceaneering, Valaris, SABIC, Cargill, Daikin North America, Texas Children's Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Academy, AIG, WM, Bristow Group, Plains All American, Sterling Infrastructure, Lightera, and McDermott.

"Houston's technology community is driving some of the most complex enterprise transformations in the world," said Hunter Muller, founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. "For executives running asset-intensive and highly regulated businesses, the mandate has shifted from testing AI capabilities to securely embedding AI into core platforms, data architectures, and operational workflows. Our 16th Annual Houston Summit brings this exceptional community together to share real-world playbooks, build authentic peer relationships, and define iconic leadership during continuous disruption."

Featured executive speakers and panelists include:



Pragati Mathur, chief digital and information officer, ConocoPhillips

Myra Davis, chief information innovation officer, Texas Children's Hospital

Vaidy Subramanian, senior vice president & chief digital information officer, Daikin North America

Kenneth Landry, vice president, IT, Daikin Comfort

Anthony Dayao, vice president & CIO, Motiva Enterprises

Maria O'Neill, chief information technology officer, Oceaneering

Joe Carroll, CIO & head of Cybersecurity, CITGO Petroleum

Kara Pelecky, CIO & senior vice president, American Bureau of Shipping

Vagesh Dave, global vice president & CIO, McDermott

Kim Holder, senior vice president, digital technology & data - Food Enterprise, Cargill

John Barrow, senior director cybersecurity & CISO, JB Poindexter & Co.

Antonio Marin, CIO, NorthStar Memorial Group

Clif Triplett, executive director, cybersecurity & risk management, KEARNEY

Bemi Anjous, CISO, Noble

Calvin Leong, vice president, information & digital technology, DNOW

Mike Coogan, vice president, IT systems & CISO, Brinks Home

George Crawford, CIO/CISO/partner, Catapult Energy Services Group LLC Wayne Shurts, board director

Aligned with attending executives' strategic investment mandates, interactive sessions and panels will examine:



Scaling Data, AI, and Emerging Technologies: Leveraging trusted data foundations, cloud ERP, and AI platforms for measurable business performance and operational agility.

Iconic Leadership - Leading Like a CEO: Balancing innovation, talent development, and business growth while cultivating next-generation enterprise leaders.

Security Innovation as a Strategic Differentiator: Turning cybersecurity into digital trust, customer confidence, and competitive advantage in an AI-accelerated threat landscape.

Scaling Resilience & Inner Equilibrium: Sustaining clarity, energy, and personal balance while guiding organizations through high-stakes change.

The HMG Innovation Accelerator Showcase: Spotlighting emerging startups advancing enterprise AI adoption, predictive analytics, intelligent risk protection, and human-centered performance. Interactive Peer Roundtables: Host-led discussions on AI ethics, workforce upskilling, board governance, AI implementation lessons learned, cyber risk translation, and multi-generational teams.

Qualified CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs, and senior technology leaders are invited to reserve a complimentary executive pass for the 2026 Houston C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on November 19.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology leaders to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Through its global network of CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, and business technology executives, HMG Strategy delivers research, executive networking, and world-class leadership summits focused on innovation, digital transformation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and executive leadership.

Media Contact

Peggy Pedwano

Chief Operations Officer

HMG Strategy

203-221-2702

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