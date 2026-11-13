Investview, Inc. Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Strategic Business Update

Summary Consolidated Financial Highlights

Results of Operations - Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 vs. September 30, 2025



Gross Revenue (a Non-GAAP measure) decreased 72.6% to $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $8.6 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Net Revenue decreased 72.5% to $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $8.1 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $0.6 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Loss from Operations (excluding discontinued operations) was $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $0.7 million for the comparable prior-year period. Net Income increased $9.8 million to $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to a $0.8 million Net Loss for the comparable prior-year period. The increase was mainly due to the sale of the Company's equity investments in an early-stage company focused on developing next-generation nuclear power and infrastructure technology.



Results of Operations - Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 vs. September 30, 2025



Gross Revenue (a Non-GAAP measure) decreased 70.0% to $8.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $28.0 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Net Revenue decreased 69.6% to $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $26.5 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Net cash used in operating activities was $7.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $3.1 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Loss from Operations (excluding discontinued operations) was $6.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $38.3 thousand for the comparable prior-year period. Net Income increased $3.0 million to $1.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to a $1.1 million Net Loss for the comparable prior-year period. The increase was mainly due to the sale of the Company's equity investments in an early-stage company focused on developing next-generation nuclear power and infrastructure technology.



Balance Sheet Data - September 30, 2026 vs. December 31, 2025



Cash, cash equivalents and digital assets increased 20.4% to $18.6 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $3.2 million from $15.5 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to $10.8 million in net cash proceeds from the sale of the Company's equity investment in an early-stage company developing next-generation nuclear power and infrastructure technology, partially offset by $7.1 million in net cash used in operating activities.

Total assets increased $0.5 million, or 2.5%, to $22.0 million. Total liabilities decreased $0.9 million, or 7.2%, to $11.7 million. The Company's current ratio increased 33% to 2.83 as of September 30, 2026.

Working capital increased $2.7 million, or 39.4%, as of September 30, 2026, compared to December 31, 2025, excluding $5.7 million in liquid digital assets held at quarter-end.

Outstanding debt increased by $0.3 million to $3.9 million at September 30, 2026, up from $3.6 million at December 31, 2025. Total stockholders' equity was $10.4 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $1.5 million, or 16.3%, from $8.9 million at December 31, 2025. During the third quarter, the Company repurchased 1,958,841 shares of its common stock under its authorized stock repurchase program at an average price of $0.0182 per share, representing a 0.11% reduction in common shares outstanding. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased a total of 4,821,883 shares at an average price of $0.0219 per share, representing a cumulative 0.26% reduction in common shares outstanding.



Portfolio Company and Strategic Review

Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Platform - Conectiv

Conectiv net revenue was $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $5.2 million, or 74.1%, compared to the prior-year period. The decline primarily reflected continued contraction in the Company's European marketing network following the December 2025 UOKiK administrative decision in Poland. The Company has appealed the decision, which remains pending, and continues to operate in European Union markets under its applicable compliance procedures.

During 2026, Conectiv continued its strategic transition from a financial education-focused platform to an integrated Finance + Wellness + Lifestyle membership offering. The expanded model combines financial education and tools with MyLife Wellness products, travel and lifestyle benefits, live events, and community engagement, supported by subscription-based memberships and recurring product replenishment programs. In this model, Conectiv provides the membership and distributor infrastructure, MyLife Wellness markets consumer health and wellness products, and Renu Laboratories provides product development and manufacturing capabilities.

During the third quarter, Conectiv introduced Coneqtx, a new mobile trading education application providing access to an expanded library of financial education content, trading tools, market research, and analysis. The application is intended to enhance the member experience and support engagement and retention.

Conectiv also expanded its distribution network through the addition of two selling organizations during 2026 and continued advancing its omnichannel sales and marketing strategy, integrating independent distributors with direct-to-consumer digital marketing, social media, influencer partnerships, and live events to broaden customer reach and support membership growth.

Although management expects that in the long-term the operational initiatives it has implemented during 2026 will improve Connectiv's results of operation, to date, these initiatives have not yet produced an increase in sales sufficient to offset the decline in Connectiv's European and other operations. Despite these headwinds, management remains focused, however, on strengthening member engagement and retention, developing additional recurring revenue streams, and improving operating performance through its expanded membership offerings and integrated sales and marketing initiatives.

Health, Beauty, and Wellness Products

The Health, Beauty, and Wellness Products segment, which entails the financial results of Renu Laboratories and MyLife Wellness, generated net revenue of $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2025 - a decrease of $0.6 million, or 59.3%.

Renu Laboratories

Renu Laboratories, the Company's U.S.-based, FDA-registered contract manufacturer of skincare, haircare, body care, and wellness products, continued to implement a strategic shift toward higher-margin customer relationships and more profitable manufacturing opportunities. As part of this transition, management discontinued or restructured certain higher-volume, lower-margin customer arrangements, contributing to lower revenue during the quarter while positioning the business to pursue opportunities with more favorable margin characteristics.

The Company continues to pursue new customer opportunities and expanded relationships with existing customers. It is also pursuing targeted investments in business development, marketing, manufacturing capabilities, production technology, and key personnel, while evaluating potential strategic business combinations to support customer acquisition, production efficiency, and longer-term growth. Despite the continued contraction in the Renu business, management remains focused on rebuilding manufacturing volume and strengthening operating performance, while evaluating the business based on revenue performance, customer profitability, operating costs, and capital requirements.

MyLife Wellness

MyLife Wellness ("MLW"), the Company's consumer health and wellness brand, leverages Renu Laboratories' product development and manufacturing capabilities alongside Conectiv's technology, membership, and distributor infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes supplements supporting gut, metabolic, cognitive, and sleep health, functional coffee, pain relief and recovery products, and facial-care offerings, distributed through e-commerce and the Company's distributor network.

The Company continues to strengthen its direct-to-consumer marketing initiatives, digital and social media presence, influencer partnerships, and distributor engagement to broaden brand awareness and customer reach. Management remains focused on expanding recurring product sales and repeat customer purchasing through its product portfolio and distribution channels.

Financial Services Initiatives

Opencash Securities - Development and Commercialization Update

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company continued to advance the development and commercialization efforts of Opencash Securities LLC (“Opencash”), its registered broker-dealer and digital brokerage platform.

Although not yet ready for commercial application, the platform is being developed to support trading in equities, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), equity options, and mutual funds. The Company intends to introduce two complementary offerings for self-directed retail investors: Opencash, a mobile application designed for emerging and experienced investors seeking accessible and intuitive trading capabilities, and OpencashPro, a web-based platform tailored to active and more experienced traders seeking advanced market data, analytical tools, and expanded trading functionality.

The Company is targeting initial commercial operations by the end of the second quarter of 2027, with a phased expansion of platform capabilities and services anticipated through the remainder of 2027 and into 2028. Launch timing and platform capabilities remain subject to applicable regulatory requirements, third-party capabilities, and operational and technological readiness; no definitive launch date has been established. As of September 30, 2026, Opencash remained pre-commercial and pre-revenue, with the Company continuing to incur related development and operating expenses.

Management Commentary

Victor Oviedo, Chief Executive Officer of Investview, stated:

“Our third-quarter results reflect both the challenges of an ongoing business transition and the progress we are making in strengthening our financial position. Although during the quarter our net revenue declined to $2.2 million, and we reported an operating loss (excluding discontinued operations) of $2.1 million, and net income of $9.0 million, we also significantly enhanced our liquidity as we sold for $10.8 million our equity investment in an early-stage nuclear power and infrastructure technology company. While the resulting gain was non-operating, the additional liquidity gives us greater flexibility as we address operating performance. We ended the quarter with $18.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and digital assets and a current ratio of 2.83, and we continued repurchasing shares under our authorized program.”

“We are mindful of our continued losses from operations, and we remain laser focused on rationalizing our business portfolio, allocating capital with discipline, and managing costs carefully. We need to continue to execute on the strategic initiatives adopted by the Company intended to strengthen member engagement and retention at Conectiv, expand product sales at MyLife Wellness, rebuild profitable manufacturing volume at Renu Laboratories, and advance Opencash toward commercial launch. We will evaluate each business based on its operating performance, profitability, cash flow, and capital requirements, with the objective of strengthening our financial foundation and creating long-term shareholder value.”

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc., a Nevada corporation, operates a diversified series of marketing, manufacturing, and distribution business units that offer goods, products, and services across multiple sectors, including financial education and lifestyle, consumer wellness, contract manufacturing and brokerage technology, as well as a development-stage online trading platform that intends to offer self-directed retail brokerage services. For more information, please visit .

About Opencash Securities LLC

Brokerage services are provided by Opencash Securities LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Options trading involves risk and is not suitable for all investors. Please review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before engaging in options trading. Opencash Securities LLC does not provide investment advice. Investors should consult with qualified investment, tax, or legal professionals before making investment decisions. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Check the background of Opencash Securities LLC on FINRA's BrokerCheck at brokercheck.finra.org. Opencash Securities LLC is registered as a broker-dealer in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Opencash Securities LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Investview, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may,”“should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements expect that we will be able to expand the scope and scale of our Conectiv network, despite the reductions in revenue experienced by this business segment during 2025 and followed by the more significant contraction in the business that occurred during the first three quarters of 2026. These expectations assume that our recent onboarding of certain other direct selling networks will result in material additional sales growth, even though no such sales growth can be assured as these other direct selling networks that we onboarded consist solely of independent distributors who are not contractually or otherwise required to sell any Conectiv products or services. Growth is also expected from our Manufacturing and Development of Health, Beauty and Wellness Products Segment, as we continue to seek out and onboard additional products for sale, even though we have over time experienced reduction in sales of that business unit and have no customer or other sales commitments upon which to base that expectation. Our forward-looking statements also expect that we will ultimately be able to develop retail brokerage operations at Opencash, although it is currently in the pre-revenue and early stage of its operations. We plan to do this by, among others, investing the funds we believe are necessary to develop the infrastructure necessary to achieve retail operations. This includes, among others, the onboarding of customer support personnel and software developers, the development and implementation of a marketing strategy, the securing of necessary securities clearing arrangements, and the continued development of the online Opencash trading platform and completing its integration with the proprietary algorithmic trading platform we acquired in September 2021. Despite our best efforts, there can be no assurance that we will be able to achieve these objectives on a timely basis, if at all, as the development of an early-stage securities brokerage business involves inherent regulatory and operational risks and uncertainties, including the uncertain ability of us to integrate the Opencash investment platform application with the proprietary algorithmic trading platform we acquired in September 2021, particularly as the platform we acquired in 2021 has not been placed in commercial service since 2021; thus, any such integration could be subject to IT-related and commercial risks. Furthermore, all of our forward-looking statements presume that we will be able to continue to operate as a going concern in the long-term. As noted in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026, should our strategic initiatives fail to mitigate our losses from operations or otherwise achieve their targeted objectives, then in the absence of our ability to access additional debt or equity capital, our ability to sustain our operations in the long-term as a going concern may be subject to doubt. More information on potential factors that could affect our financial results is included from time to time in our public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Relations

Contact: Ralph R. Valvano

Phone Number: 732.889.4300

Email: ...

Reconciliation of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue

(unaudited)

As used in this report, Gross Revenue is not a measure of financial performance under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Gross Revenue is presented as it is used by management to understand total revenue before certain items such as refunds, incentives, credits, chargebacks, and amounts paid to third-party providers. This non-GAAP measure supplements the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation between Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) and Net Revenue is presented below.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026