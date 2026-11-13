NACHC Returns To HLTH 2026 To Showcase How Community Health Centers Are Scaling Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bethesda, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BETHESDA, Md. – November 13, 2026 – The National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) is returning to the 2026 HLTH USA conference. As the voice of the nation's 1,534 Community Health Centers (CHCs), which serve over 52 million patients across more than 17,000 locations, NACHC will spotlight how the nation's largest primary care network is advancing innovation, improving outcomes, and expanding access to care in communities across the United States through a robust slate of partner programming.

“We can no longer afford for Community Health Centers to be the best kept secret,” says Dr. Kyu Rhee, MD, MPP, president and CEO of NACHC.“Health centers care for 1 in 7 Americans, making us the largest and most trusted primary care network with unmatched levels of credibility and reach in our communities. For companies that want to demonstrate innovation and impact in healthcare, there is no better partner than NACHC and our health centers.”

NACHC will bring a delegation of more than 50 CHC leaders to engage with health systems, payers, technology companies, and investors to demonstrate what is possible when innovation is grounded in trust and community relations. Representing a workforce of more than 334,000 and over $50 billion in collective purchasing power, CHCs are a proven partner for scaling solutions that improve health and strengthen the future of care delivery.

“NACHC brings an essential perspective to HLTH USA, connecting conversations about the future of healthcare with the future of innovation,” says Rich Scarfo, president of HLTH USA.“NACHC helps us bring together leaders whose experience and ideas are vital to making healthcare more accessible for all communities.”

With the right partnerships and a stronger foundation in primary care, innovation can reach every community. Through platforms such as a national Group Purchasing Organization, an Accelerator Program, and corporate partnership, NACHC is creating tailored, single-gateway pathways for partners to engage with CHCs at scale.“Being part of NACHC's Accelerator Program has been an incredible opportunity for our health center,” says Ericka Saielli, MBA, CEO at Hope Family Care Center in Kansas City, Missouri.“We're looking forward to bringing our perspective to HLTH and continuing these important conversations with potential partners.” HLTH brings together 12,000 leaders who are shaping the future of healthcare, creating incredible opportunities to connect with CHCs at every level of conversation.

NACHC is proud to host the HLTH USA Art Gallery as well as lead and participate in six dynamic panels throughout the conference.

Sunday, November 15

How CHCs and Aetna are Partnering to Improve Our Nation's Health (11:30 a.m.-noon)

Monday, November 16

Community Health Centers: The 52 Million-Patient Opportunity (8-10:30 a.m.)





8-8:30 a.m. | Improve AI Tools by Partnering with Community Health Centers





8:45-9:30 a.m. | Healthy Aging in Community: Building Integrated Care for Vulnerable Seniors





9:45-10:30 a.m. | Primary Care for All: Community Health Centers Are America's Answer on Access, Quality, and Cost





What Should AI Do for Primary Care? (11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m.)

Tuesday, November 17

Can Community Health Centers Be the Fastest Route from Pilot to Patient Impact? (10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.)





10:30-11:15 a.m. | From Cohort to Care Delivery: Results from Nine Months Inside America's Largest Primary Care System





11:15 a.m.-12 p.m. | High Tech Meets High Trust: Why Digital Innovation Scales Fastest Where Trust Already Lives





About NACHC

NACHC's mission is to champion Community Health Centers delivering affordable, effective, comprehensive primary care that is community-driven and improves health for all. For more information, visit .

Media Contact: Jeanie Arnold, 240-935-7875, ...

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