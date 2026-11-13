DETROIT ENTREPRENEURS TO OPEN CITY's FIRST BLACK-OWNED BEYOND JUICERY + EATERY IN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

Owners of Beyond Juicery+Eatery University District, John and Allyson Smith

Detroit entrepreneurs John and Allyson Smith open the city's first Black-owned Beyond Juicery + Eatery, expanding wellness, fresh food access and opportunity.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Detroit entrepreneurs John and Allyson Smith will celebrate the opening of Beyond Juicery + Eatery University District at 17149 Livernois Avenue, bringing fresh food options and community-rooted ownership to one of Detroit's historic neighborhoods.The location marks a milestone as the Michigan-based brand's first franchise owned by a Black husband-and-wife team. An exclusive media preview, Smoothie Social and ribbon-cutting celebration featuring Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield will take place Friday, November 20, at noon. The restaurant officially opens to the public Saturday, November 21, at 11 a.m.For the Smiths, the opening represents more than business expansion. It reflects their continued investment in making wellness accessible in the communities they call home."Detroiters deserve access to fresh food, quality businesses and opportunities for economic growth right in their own neighborhoods," said Allyson Smith, co-owner. "We're proud to contribute to Detroit's growth while ensuring our communities are part of that progress."### From Fitness to Food: Expanding a Commitment to WellnessThe new restaurant builds on the Smiths' longstanding commitment to health and wellness. John Smith founded Grindtime Fitness, a Detroit-based fitness facility that has served thousands of residents through exercise, accountability and community engagement. Together, the couple has supported youth wellness initiatives focused on fitness, nutrition and healthier lifestyles."We've spent years encouraging our community to prioritize physical fitness," said John Smith, founder of Grindtime Fitness. "Nutrition is a natural extension of that work. Our goal is to make healthier choices easier and more accessible for Detroit families."### Investing in Healthier Detroit NeighborhoodsLocated along the Livernois corridor near the University of Detroit Mercy, the restaurant will serve neighborhood residents, students, families and surrounding businesses.The opening aligns with Detroit's emphasis on community health and economic opportunity, reinforcing the connection between access to nutritious food, neighborhood investment and residents' well-being.Expanding accessibility is also a priority. The University District location plans to participate in Michigan's Restaurant Meal Program, allowing eligible SNAP recipients to purchase qualifying prepared meals using their Michigan Bridge Card, subject to program approval.### Black Ownership, Representation and Economic OpportunityAs the brand's first Black husband-and-wife franchise owners, the Smiths hope their investment inspires the next generation of Detroit entrepreneurs while creating meaningful opportunities for local residents.The restaurant will provide employment opportunities for young adults and college students, offering valuable experience in hospitality, business operations and customer service."Representation in ownership matters, but so does the impact we create through it," Allyson Smith said. "We want to build a successful business that creates jobs, inspires young entrepreneurs and becomes a valued part of this neighborhood."### Opening CelebrationThe invitation-only Smoothie Social and media preview will take place **Friday, November 20, 2026, at 12 p.m.**, featuring a ribbon-cutting celebration with Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield.The restaurant opens to the public **Saturday, November 21, at 11 a.m.**, with complimentary tote bags for the first 200 customers who make a purchase.**Location:** 17149 Livernois Avenue, Detroit, MI 48221.### About Beyond Juicery + EateryFounded in Birmingham, Michigan, in 2005 by Mijo Alanis and Pam Vivio, Beyond Juicery + Eatery is a fast-casual brand offering made-to-order smoothies, juices, wraps and salads. The company began franchising in 2018 and operates more than 55 locations, with additional restaurants in development across Michigan, Ohio, Florida and Georgia.Learn more at beyondjuiceryeatery.### About John and Allyson SmithJohn and Allyson Smith are Detroit entrepreneurs committed to community development, wellness and economic opportunity. Through Grindtime Fitness, youth wellness initiatives and Beyond Juicery + Eatery University District, they continue investing in stronger, healthier Detroit communities.### Media Contact**Allyson Smith**Beyond Juicery + Eatery – University District...17149 Livernois AvenueDetroit, MI 48221

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Beyond Juicery Eatery University District

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DETROIT ENTREPRENEURS TO OPEN CITY'S FIRST BLACK-OWNED BEYOND JUICERY + EATERY IN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT News Provided By Beyond Juicery+ Eatery University District November 13, 2026, 20:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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