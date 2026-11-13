Press Release: Nyemba House Of Bread Assembly Joins Equitypilot To Scale Women's Livelihood Programs

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Nyemba House Of Bread Assembly, a non-profit church organization focused on community development and empowerment, is joining FasterCapital's EquityPilot to accelerate... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Lusaka, Zambia & Dubai, UAE

Nyemba House Of Bread Assembly, a non-profit church organization focused on community development and empowerment, is joining FasterCapital's EquityPilot to accelerate income-generating initiatives for its largely female membership. With monthly church offerings between K500,000 and K800,000 and no external investors, the congregation has already completed key infrastructure and now seeks programmatic support to build sustainable livelihoods for predominantly single mothers.

What the Startup Delivers?

Nyemba House Of Bread Assembly runs community-focused programs that combine skills training with production activities:

– Pig farming: income generation and improved household nutrition.

– Tailoring: vocational skills and local income opportunities.

– Maize farming: food security and marketable yields for surplus.

Why Now?

Economic pressures and school-fee burdens among members approximately 90% of the women served are single mothers make rapid, sustainable income solutions urgent. The church's completed infrastructure and steady local revenue provide a strong base to scale program operations and to professionalize management, marketing, and distribution.

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

FasterCapital will work with Nyemba House Of Bread Assembly to: – Assess current operations and revenue flows across the three initiatives. – Define measurable milestones for production, training throughput, and local sales. – Strengthen basic business processes: record-keeping, pricing, and community outreach. This is execution-focused support; FasterCapital does not guarantee funding but will improve readiness and investor-facing materials.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Nyemba House Of Bread Assembly through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

Founder background

Led by Pastor ps Mamonya Awemba Banda, Nyemba House Of Bread Assembly combines spiritual leadership with community development experience. The pastor and local leadership have mobilized member contributions to complete infrastructure and now seek to translate community trust into sustainable livelihoods.

Funding readiness note

The church operates without external investors and finances initiatives through offerings and tithes. EquityPilot will prioritize non-dilutive readiness work improving operations, creating business models for social programs, and preparing grant or impact-investor narratives suited to nonprofit structures.

Next 90 Days

Over the coming quarter, FasterCapital and the church will establish baseline KPIs, pilot tailored interventions (e.g., small-scale pig cohort, tailoring production batch), and produce a short investor/grant kit and impact report to pursue appropriate funding or partner opportunities.

About Nyemba House Of Bread Assembly

Nyemba House Of Bread Assembly is a non-profit church organization focused on community development, skills training, and food security. The organization prioritizes women's empowerment through livelihood programs in farming, livestock, and vocational training to strengthen household incomes and educational access for children.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.