MBRSG Launches Fourth Cohort Of 'Artificial Intelligence Ethics In The Age Of Agentic AI' Programme In Collaboration With IEEE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Supporting the Responsible Implementation of 'Agentic AI' in Public Administration Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026: In line with its ongoing efforts to strengthen national capabilities in artificial intelligence governance within the public sector framework, the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), through its Centre for Future of Government, in collaboration with the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) and the School's Future of Governments Research Centre, has opened registration for the fourth cohort of its pioneering executive education programme, Artificial Intelligence Ethics in the Age of Agentic AI. Set to take place from 23 to 26 November 2026 at the MBRSG premises in Dubai, the programme aims to qualify professionals across the public and private sectors to pursue a globally recognised international certification as an AI Ethics Professional (IEEE CertifAIEdTM).The executive education programme targets government leaders, policymakers, governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) officers, and strategic planners, alongside specialists in artificial intelligence, data, and digital transformation, as well as professionals across both the public and private sectors. It aims to build specialized expertise in evaluating autonomous systems against international standards, enhancing the capacity to identify associated risks, and applying ethical frameworks that support their safe and responsible deployment.

The launch of this fourth cohort-focusing on the ethics and applications of Agentic AI in public administration-directly supports the UAE Government's framework to deploy agentic AI across 50% of government sectors, services, and operations within two years. Furthermore, it advances the School's mission to drive public policy development, cultivate government leadership, and align executive education with technological shifts impacting the future of governance. By preparing professionals to deploy artificial intelligence responsibly, the programme reinforces governance practices rooted in accountability, transparency, and privacy protection-in step with the UAE's priorities to accelerate digital transformation and build an agile public sector framework that leverages emerging technologies to enhance institutional performance.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), stated:“The expanding adoption of Agentic AI in government operations necessitates the development of governance frameworks capable of keeping pace with rapid technological shifts, as well as enhancing the readiness of public sector talent. This ensures that these technologies are deployed responsibly to drive performance efficiency and elevate service quality.”

His Excellency added:“Building public sector capacity to navigate these transformations is a central pillar of the School's mission. We remain committed to cultivating leaders and equipping professionals capable of understanding technological shifts and turning them into opportunities for public sector modernization. These efforts align closely with the UAE Government's commitment to fostering innovation in the public sector, as embodied by the Annual Government Challenge launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum-a platform designed to incentivize employees to pioneer practical solutions to governmental challenges and leverage advanced technologies to elevate services and operations.”

The programme is grounded in the globally recognized IEEE CertifAIEdTM standard for evaluating the ethics of autonomous systems, with a tailored focus on its application within the UAE public sector context. It addresses key criteria including accountability, transparency, privacy, and algorithmic bias, alongside ethical risk assessment and practical case studies on the implementation of Generative and Agentic AI in the UAE.

Delivered over four days of in-person training, the programme combines foundational concepts of AI ethics with practical application through case studies and real-world interactive exercises. This enhances participants' capacity to integrate ethical considerations into the evaluation of intelligent systems and apply them when designing and adopting Agentic AI within their organizations. Furthermore, it addresses the global, regional, and local contexts of AI governance alongside mechanisms for implementing ethical standards in institutional environments, thereby reinforcing responsible practices in the deployment of emerging technologies.

Additionally, as part of Dubai Future Week activities, MBRSG's Centre for Future of Government will host a specialized workshop on 20 November 2026 to highlight the responsible deployment and governance of Agentic AI. The event will address the accompanying ethical challenges, fostering knowledge exchange and enhancing understanding of governance requirements amidst rapid technological shifts.

Participants in the programme will receive a completion certificate from the School, in addition to being qualified to pursue the globally recognised IEEE CertifAIEdTM certification as AI Ethics Professionals. This is in accordance with the certification requirements, which include fulfilling professional experience criteria and passing the IEEE-accredited examination, thereby enhancing opportunities to develop specialized professional expertise in this field.