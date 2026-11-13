Ministry Of Finance Honours Partners For Advancing Institutional Collaboration And UAE Financial Competitiveness

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
13 entities recognised across six categories for their key contributions to financial initiatives and strategies
Ministry's partnership network reaches 59, with 11 domestic and international agreements and 15 community partnerships signed in 2026 to boost competitiveness
Younis Haji AlKhoori: Strategic partnerships reflect an integrated approach that advances the financial ecosystem and supports the UAE's economic leadership
The UAE Ministry of Finance honoured its partners from the government, private and banking sectors at the Partner Recognition Forum, held at Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi.
The event recognised their contributions to financial initiatives and strategies, and their pivotal role in strengthening institutional collaboration and integration, enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE's financial ecosystem and reinforcing the country's economic leadership regionally and internationally.
The forum was attended by H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; H.E. Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA); H.E. Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability at the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE); and H.E. Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations at the Ministry of Finance.
Also present were H.E. Aref Abdulrahman Ahli, Executive Director of the Planning and General Budget Sector at Dubai Finance; H.E. Ali Mohsen Al Hosani, Vice Chairman of the UAE Internal Auditors Association (UAE-IAA); Fatima Yousif Al Naqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Finance; and H.E. Major General Ahmed Mayouf Al Ameri, Acting Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).
The forum also brought together representatives of government entities and strategic partners, including local finance departments, international organisations, the banking sector and entrepreneurs.
Their participation highlighted the importance of institutional partnerships in aligning efforts, sharing knowledge and expertise, and developing targeted initiatives that contribute to achieving the objectives of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision.
Building sustainable partnerships:
“Effective, sustainable strategic institutional partnerships reflect an integrated approach that drives excellence and enhances government financial competitiveness,” said H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance.
He explained that the Ministry is committed to creating an environment in which federal and local government entities and private businesses can combine their efforts and expertise to accelerate progress towards sustainable economic development goals.
This approach, he said, enhances the resilience and efficiency of the UAE's financial ecosystem at regional and international levels, guided by the highest standards of governance and innovation.
AlKhoori described the recognition of the Ministry's partners as an expression of its deep institutional appreciation for their exceptional contributions to the success of federal financial initiatives, policies and strategies.
“Our commitment is to build on this collaboration and expand sustainable, high-value partnerships that fulfil the aspirations of our wise leadership and serve the UAE's future development goals,” he said.
He added that these partnerships would continue to support the country's economic leadership and deliver a positive, lasting impact.
13 partners honoured across six categories:
The forum recognised 13 partner entities across six main categories for their contributions to the Ministry's priorities, strategic objectives and institutional integration.
The first category, Local Finance Departments, included the Department of Finance – Government of Abu Dhabi; Dubai Finance – Dubai Government; Finance Department – Government of Sharjah; Department of Finance – Government of Ajman; and Finance Department – Government of Umm Al Quwain.
The second category, International Organisations, recognised the World Bank Group.
The third category, Strategic Partners, included the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) and the Federal Tax Authority (FTA).
The fourth category, Professional Bodies, recognised the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the UAE Internal Auditors Association (UAE-IAA).
The fifth category, Banking Sector, recognised the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and Nasdaq Dubai for their role in supporting the Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk Programme.
The sixth category, Entrepreneurship Support Partners, recognised the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (Ruwad).
Key Figures and Indicators:
The Ministry's government partnership and integration framework reflects a coordinated institutional approach, built around a clear strategy defining its vision, priorities and initiatives.
Through this framework, partnerships help drive innovation in public finance, improve coordination across government and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise, contributing to sustainable financial development.
According to its 2026 performance indicators, the Ministry currently maintains 59 partnerships with domestic and international entities.
During the year, the Ministry also signed 11 agreements and memoranda of understanding with government and private-sector entities, comprising six domestic and five international agreements, alongside 15 community partnerships supporting its initiatives.
Cooperation under the framework spans six areas: financial and economic cooperation; digital transformation and data integration; government procurement and supply; academic and research collaboration; capacity building and knowledge exchange; and institutional and community collaboration.
The portfolio of agreements and initiatives also includes 11 strategic and operational partnerships designed to coordinate responsibilities across participating entities and deliver sustainable added value.
Partnerships delivering tangible results:
The outcomes of the Ministry's partnerships demonstrate how institutional collaboration can deliver tangible improvements in government efficiency, service development, and financial and economic sustainability.
In digital government procurement, cooperation has helped streamline purchasing processes, broaden the supplier base and reduce procurement lead times.
Partnerships with banking institutions have helped advance digital investment in government Islamic sukuk and opened subscription opportunities to individual investors, supporting efforts to diversify the investor base and develop government financing instruments.
In digital transformation and data integration, collaboration with government entities has supported the development of electronic connectivity and data exchange, improving the speed and accuracy of information and the quality of digital services.
These partnerships have also supported the transformation of the federal government's enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.
In capacity building and academic and professional cooperation, partnerships with specialised academic and professional institutions have helped develop financial and accounting expertise through targeted professional programmes, international certifications and joint training workshops.
They have also supported research, training, and the exchange of expertise and knowledge.
The benefits extend to entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), whose participation in federal government procurement has been encouraged through registration, training and awareness programmes. These efforts help empower national businesses and create more opportunities for them to participate in the economy.
The Partner Recognition Forum reflects the Ministry of Finance's commitment to continuously developing its government partnership and integration framework and expanding cooperation with domestic and international partners.
By encouraging knowledge sharing and closer coordination, the Ministry aims to improve the effectiveness of financial policies and government initiatives, while reinforcing the UAE's position as a leading centre for financial innovation, economic competitiveness and sustainable development.
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