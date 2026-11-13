Serial Cables Launches Hydra Command Center Turning The HYDRA's Pcie 6.0 JBOF Into An End-To-End Qualification System

the demo tour video, with the HYDRA 8-bay JBOF photo overlapping its bottom-right corner. The frame shown is Slot Control in demo mode.

Workloads: run-control bar, live power and performance channels, and the identity of the drive under test as seen both out-of-band and in-band.

Host Agents: enrollment, host-side inventory joined to bays by serial number, and in-band jobs.

Statistics: a power-vs-performance summary for every channel, broken down by test phase.

Hot-Plug Lab: surprise removal, staged insertion and cycling sequences on the Quarch breaker module.

New software unifies out-of-band enclosure control, host-side correlation, repeatable workloads and qualification reporting across all eight HYDRA JBOF bays

- Paul Mutschler, CEO at Serial Cables.

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Serial Cables today introduced Hydra Command Center, a control and validation platform for its PCIe 6.0 HYDRA eight-bay JBOF. Designed for storage, silicon and system validation teams, the software enables engineers to bring up, control and qualify eight EDSFF drive bays through the enclosure's built-in management MCU, with no host drivers required for out-of-band operation.

Hydra Command Center combines interactive bench control with automation-ready testing through three interfaces: a browser-based Web UI, a documented REST API and the hydractl command-line interface. All three connect to the same server process, allowing teams to move from initial bring-up to scripted regression testing without rebuilding their workflows in separate tools.

“Validation is not just about collecting more telemetry; it is about producing a result that another engineer can repeat, review and sign off,” said Josh Mutschler at Serial Cables.“Hydra Command Center brings enclosure control, host-side evidence and qualification reporting into one workflow, helping teams identify issues earlier and turn successful bench procedures into repeatable automated tests.”

KEY CAPABILITIES:

. Driver-free, out-of-band control: Independently manage bay power, LEDs, PERST# and SMBus resets, dual-port operation and PWRDIS, while accessing device health, telemetry, protocol consoles and diagnostics.

. Host and enclosure correlation: An optional Host Agent for Linux and Windows joins host-side inventory to the correct bay by drive serial number. It adds host-visible link training, error counters, SMART data and fio performance results, helping identify discrepancies between enclosure and host reports.

. Repeatable qualification workloads: Sixteen presets span PCIe 6.0, NVMe 2.x and CXL testing. Saved workloads capture test steps, monitored channels and validation gates, with each run ending in a passed, review, failed or incomplete verdict.

. Fail-closed validation: NVMe validation gates cover link, thermal, reliability, endurance, firmware, traceability and self-test results. An unreadable or unresolved bay is reported as incomplete rather than receiving a silent pass.

. Automation and reporting: The REST API and CLI support integration with scripts, CI pipelines and existing test frameworks. Twenty-three example scripts are included, while run results can be exported as JSON, CSV, NDJSON or self-contained HTML reports.

. Safety and traceability: Destructive operations require explicit confirmation, STOP TEST remains available throughout a run, and commands are recorded in a millisecond-timestamped audit trail. Run manifests and serial-keyed device records support reproducibility and FA/RMA traceability.

. Optional hardware fault injection: With compatible Quarch modules, teams can add hot-plug sequencing, signal breaking, hardware-timed glitch injection and synchronized power analysis to their validation workflows.

Hydra Command Center also provides per-phase statistics for monitored channels, including power and performance measurements, and can generate a printable qualification report containing findings, device and setup information, phase results, before-and-after health data and supporting evidence.

AVAILABILITY:

Hydra Command Center is available at no additional cost with any HYDRA unit. Install packages are offered for supported Linux distributions and Windows 10/11 x64, along with a Python wheel for systems running Python 3.10 or newer. A built-in simulator allows users to explore the software without connected hardware.

The software requires HYDRA MCU firmware v0.9.0 or newer. Feature maturity is documented by subsystem, including technology-preview capabilities and workload presets that remain bench-marked.

For downloads, documentation and product information, visit:



ABOUT SERIAL CABLES:

Serial Cables, LLC, based in Englewood, Colorado, provides high-performance interconnect and validation products for PCIe, NVMe and CXL development. Its portfolio includes cables, adapters, host cards, retimers, redrivers, test fixtures and JBOF enclosures, as well as custom engineering services and Quarch power-analysis and fault-injection solutions. For more information, visit .

Paul J Mutschler

Serial Cables

+1 303-810-5110

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Serial Cables Launches Hydra Command Center Turning the HYDRA's PCIe 6.0 JBOF Into an End-to-End Qualification System News Provided By Serial Cables November 13, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Mining Industry, Science, Technology, Telecommunications...



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