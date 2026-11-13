Nutriroot Highlights Scalp Care Options As New Research Links GLP-1 Medications To Hair Thinning

NutriRoot Strengthening Serum, formulated with a patented Brassinosteroid complex derived from Dead Sea botanicals and minerals.

- Gary Carleton, CEO of NutriRootTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new study from Penn Medicine, published in The BMJ, adds to growing evidence that hair thinning can accompany treatment with GLP-1 medications. NutriRoot, a plant-based hair care brand, today announced new educational resources and a dedicated scalp care routine for adults who notice changes in their hair during periods of significant physical change.The researchers compared adults with type 2 diabetes who started GLP-1 medications with those who started two other classes of diabetes drugs between 2019 and 2024. After adjusting for age, sex, and other factors, GLP-1 users had a 37% higher risk of a hair loss diagnosis than SGLT-2 inhibitor users and a 68% higher risk than DPP-4 inhibitor users. The increase was concentrated in non-scarring hair loss, a type in which follicles remain intact. The authors noted that the absolute risk remains low and pointed to rapid body changes and related nutritional deficiencies, such as low iron or zinc, as known triggers for shedding. (Source: Tang H, et al. The BMJ, 2026;394:e100077.)“Hair changes can be an unexpected part of any major health journey,” said Gary Carleton, CEO of NutriRoot.“We want people to know that shedding during periods of physical stress is common and often temporary, and that a consistent scalp care routine is one simple thing they can add."Significant physical stress can push more hair follicles into the resting phase at the same time, which often shows up as noticeable shedding two to three months later. Changes in diet during that period can also affect the nutrients hair relies on.NutriRoot takes a topical approach that fits into an existing hair care routine. The system pairs a daily Strengthening Serum with a treatment wash, both formulated with the brand's patented Brassinosteroid complex, derived from botanicals and minerals of the Dead Sea region. The formula was developed by Dr. Amir Kitron.In a separate 12-week consumer use study conducted by Zurko Research, a cosmetics testing institute in Spain, women ages 30 to 50 using NutriRoot self-reported their results. 92% reported overall satisfaction, 84% reported visibly increased hair density, 77% reported noticeably reduced shedding, and 69% reported thicker, stronger-looking hair. The study was not conducted specifically among GLP-1 users.“Our goal is to make scalp care simple and approachable,” said Carleton.“A routine people can stick with matters more than anything else.”NutriRoot is available at nutriroot, with formulas for both original and blonde hair.About NutriRootNutriRoot is a plant-based hair care brand offering topical systems for men and women experiencing thinning hair. Built on a patented Brassinosteroid complex derived from botanicals and minerals of the Dead Sea region, NutriRoot delivers targeted care directly to the scalp. Guided by the philosophy“Ancient Wisdom, Refined By Science,” NutriRoot products are backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee. Learn more at nutriroot.

John Oates

JPO Digital LLC

+1 845-270-0306

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NutriRoot Highlights Scalp Care Options as New Research Links GLP-1 Medications to Hair Thinning News Provided By John Oates, JPO Digital LLC November 13, 2026, 20:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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