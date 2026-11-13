Tactical Rehabilitation Earns Fifth Consecutive HIRE Vets Medallion Award

Fifth Consecutive HIRE Vets Medallion Award

National recognition from the U.S. Department of Labor highlights the company's continued commitment to hiring, supporting, and retaining America's veterans.

- Kevin MacRitchie, President and CEO, Tactical RehabilitationNC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tactical Rehabilitation, Inc., a national provider of durable medical equipment (DME) serving active-duty service members, veterans, and their families, has earned its fifth consecutive HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). The recognition underscores the company's continued commitment to creating meaningful employment opportunities for veterans and supporting those who have served the nation.Administered by the Department of Labor's Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS), the HIRE Vets Medallion Program recognizes employers that demonstrate a commitment to recruiting, employing, retaining, and developing America's veterans. It is the only federal-level award dedicated to recognizing employers for their investment in veteran employment.For Tactical Rehabilitation, this recognition reflects a commitment that extends beyond its healthcare services. The company is employee-owned and has built a workplace culture shaped by its connection to the military community, with veterans and military spouses contributing to its leadership and workforce.Tactical Rehabilitation's mission is to serve those who serve the country. The company provides prescribed durable medical equipment and personalized support to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families across the United States. Its offerings include custom orthotics, therapeutic devices, and orthopedic support products, with a focus on quality, individualized care, and helping patients access the equipment recommended by their healthcare providers.As Tactical Rehabilitation continues to grow, the company remains committed to strengthening its connection with the military community through both its healthcare services and employment practices.Learn more about the HIRE Vets Medallion Program and its recognized employers at .

Kristen Taka

Tactical Rehabilitation, Inc.

+1 888-945-8538

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tactical Rehabilitation Earns Fifth Consecutive HIRE Vets Medallion Award News Provided By PR Agency November 13, 2026, 20:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.