MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November: The youth division competitions at the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded at Mubadala Arena on Friday, with athletes from around the world competing for medals in a series of closely contested matches. Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club topped the standings, followed by Commando Group in second place and Kazakhstan Team in third. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The final day of youth competitions brought together athletes from local and international clubs and academies, highlighting the championship's global appeal. Competitors faced opponents from different countries and with different fighting styles, testing their skills and gaining valuable experience. The results brought three days of youth competition to a close.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship continues until November 21, bringing together more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries.

Humaid Al Ketbi, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said:“The strong international participation shows the trust that clubs and academies around the world have in the championship and the quality of its organisation and competition. It also shows how important the event is for developing young athletes.

“The championship brings together young athletes from different countries and backgrounds. It gives them the chance to compete against international opponents, gain experience and improve their skills. It also helps strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for jiu-jitsu and the development of future champions.”

The championship brings together young athletes from local and international clubs and academies, helping them gain experience and encouraging more young people to take up jiu-jitsu. Many have travelled to Abu Dhabi with their families and coaches, making the event an opportunity to compete internationally and build connections with people from different communities.

Karl Atherton, coach of the UK's Southern Quarter team, said:“The level of competition here is very high, and athletes get experience they cannot easily gain in training. They face strong opponents and have to think quickly and make decisions under pressure. Our athletes return from Abu Dhabi with more experience and confidence to help them improve.”

Portuguese athlete Leandro Ferreira of Fight Nation International Academy, who won gold in the boys' junior yellow belt 62kg division, said:“Coming from Portugal to Abu Dhabi and competing against athletes from around the world means a lot to me. I had some tough matches, and I am very happy to be going home with a gold medal. I hope to come back and compete for more titles.”

The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival begins on Saturday, November 14, with the championship continuing until November 21.