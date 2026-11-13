Gunnison Copper Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:24 AM EST - Gunnison Copper Corp.: Announces its financial and operational results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. All dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars. The company generated US$36.1 million in revenue during the third quarter, representing a 53% increase over Q2 2026. The company reported net income of US$12.7 million, or US$0.03 per share, compared with a net loss of US$22.9 million, or US$0.06 per share, in the third quarter of 2025. Gunnison Copper Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.36.
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