Bonterra Energy Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:01 AM EST - Bonterra Energy Corp.: Announced its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2026, highlighted by record quarterly production of 17,222 barrels of oil equivalent per day, together with its 2027 budget guidance. Bonterra delivered a 43% increase in funds flow per fully diluted share compared to the third quarter of 2025, supported by 17% growth in light crude oil and natural gas liquids production, with funds flow of $30.7 million ($0.83 per fully diluted share). Bonterra Energy Corp. shares T are trading down $0.075 at $6.14.
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