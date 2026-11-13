TSX Slips At Open
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as energy shares?rose tracking gains in oil prices, while softer-than-expected U.S. October?producer price data eased fears?of aggressive interest?rate hikes by?the Federal Reserve.
The TSX lost 114.89 points to open Friday at 36,022.30
The Canadian dollar poked 0.12 cents to 70.23 cents U.S.
Among companies, sustainable engineering firm Stantec reported third-quarter revenue and adjusted profit that beat analyst estimates. Stantec shares sprinted $15.45, or 14.4%, to $122.84.
Royal Bank of Canada has eliminated at least three senior climate, sustainability and ESG roles, according to three people familiar with the decisions, as Canada's largest bank reorganizes its teams and creates a new vice presidency of public policy.
RBC shares fell back $2.12 to $287.27.
On the economic calendar, Statistics Canada reported wholesale trade rose 0.7% to $92.5 billion in September.
Moreover, manufacturing sales were essentially unchanged in September. Sales in the primary metal subsector declined the most, while the petroleum and coal product subsector posted the largest increase. On a quarterly basis, total sales rose 1.7% in the third quarter of 2026.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange lost 3.62 points to 799.16
The 12 subgroups were evenly divided, with information technology waning 1.7%, while financials dropped 0.7%, and materials sank 0.4%.
The half-dozen gainers were led by consumer staples, utilities and telecoms, each ahead 0.6%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite fell on Friday as Nvidia shares added to their recent losses, though the index still headed for a winning week alongside the other two major averages.
The Dow Jones Industrial index dipped 35.98 points to 52,261.11
The S&P 500 skidded 63.7 points to 7,526.70.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ dropped 395.41 points to 24,982.94.
Nvidia shares weighed on the broader market for another day. The stock fell more than 4% Friday, extending the more than 4% drop it saw in the previous session. The pressure came after the exit of the scandal-hit chipmaker's founder and CEO Jensen Huang.
HSBC downgraded the chipmaker Friday to hold, believing that the stock will languish until the company lays out a permanent succession plan.
Even with the latest bout of market turbulence, the major averages are heading for weekly advances. The NASDAQ is up more than 1%, while the S&P 500 and the Dow are poised to post an almost 2% jump.
The Dow, S&P 500 and NASDAQ all pulled back on Thursday after Huang stepped down from his post following reported extramarital affairs, including a relationship with a woman U.S. intelligence officials believe is a Chinese spy. Analysts told the media that Huang's exit could trigger a 20% correction in the stock.
Equities initially popped after October's producer price index reading - a measure of wholesale inflation - showed an increase of 0.3% on the month. Economists polled by Dow Jones had seen headline PPI rising 0.4%.
However, the report also showed producer prices gaining 6.5% from 12 months earlier - the biggest annual advance since November 2022.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury lost some ground, making yields rise to 5.13% from 5.12% Wednesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices jumped 18 cents to $88.92 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices ditched $5.60 to $3,879.60 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as energy shares?rose tracking gains in oil prices, while softer-than-expected U.S. October?producer price data eased fears?of aggressive interest?rate hikes by?the Federal Reserve.
The TSX lost 114.89 points to open Friday at 36,022.30
The Canadian dollar poked 0.12 cents to 70.23 cents U.S.
Among companies, sustainable engineering firm Stantec reported third-quarter revenue and adjusted profit that beat analyst estimates. Stantec shares sprinted $15.45, or 14.4%, to $122.84.
Royal Bank of Canada has eliminated at least three senior climate, sustainability and ESG roles, according to three people familiar with the decisions, as Canada's largest bank reorganizes its teams and creates a new vice presidency of public policy.
RBC shares fell back $2.12 to $287.27.
On the economic calendar, Statistics Canada reported wholesale trade rose 0.7% to $92.5 billion in September.
Moreover, manufacturing sales were essentially unchanged in September. Sales in the primary metal subsector declined the most, while the petroleum and coal product subsector posted the largest increase. On a quarterly basis, total sales rose 1.7% in the third quarter of 2026.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange lost 3.62 points to 799.16
The 12 subgroups were evenly divided, with information technology waning 1.7%, while financials dropped 0.7%, and materials sank 0.4%.
The half-dozen gainers were led by consumer staples, utilities and telecoms, each ahead 0.6%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite fell on Friday as Nvidia shares added to their recent losses, though the index still headed for a winning week alongside the other two major averages.
The Dow Jones Industrial index dipped 35.98 points to 52,261.11
The S&P 500 skidded 63.7 points to 7,526.70.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ dropped 395.41 points to 24,982.94.
Nvidia shares weighed on the broader market for another day. The stock fell more than 4% Friday, extending the more than 4% drop it saw in the previous session. The pressure came after the exit of the scandal-hit chipmaker's founder and CEO Jensen Huang.
HSBC downgraded the chipmaker Friday to hold, believing that the stock will languish until the company lays out a permanent succession plan.
Even with the latest bout of market turbulence, the major averages are heading for weekly advances. The NASDAQ is up more than 1%, while the S&P 500 and the Dow are poised to post an almost 2% jump.
The Dow, S&P 500 and NASDAQ all pulled back on Thursday after Huang stepped down from his post following reported extramarital affairs, including a relationship with a woman U.S. intelligence officials believe is a Chinese spy. Analysts told the media that Huang's exit could trigger a 20% correction in the stock.
Equities initially popped after October's producer price index reading - a measure of wholesale inflation - showed an increase of 0.3% on the month. Economists polled by Dow Jones had seen headline PPI rising 0.4%.
However, the report also showed producer prices gaining 6.5% from 12 months earlier - the biggest annual advance since November 2022.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury lost some ground, making yields rise to 5.13% from 5.12% Wednesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices jumped 18 cents to $88.92 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices ditched $5.60 to $3,879.60 U.S. an ounce.
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