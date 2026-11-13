Automotive Properties REIT, Aurania, CES At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $12.90. The REIT generated AFFO per Unit1 of $0.260 (diluted) compared to $0.252 (diluted) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025.
Aurania Resources Ltd. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 34 cents. Aurania is taking part in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2026, taking place this weekend at The Westin Grand Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $20.99. CES announced record financial results for the three months ended September 30. Record quarterly revenue of $784.8 million, increased 26% year over year. Record quarterly Adjusted EBITDAC of $140.0 million at a 17.8% margin, increased 35% year over year
Constellation Software Inc. (T:CSU) Hit a 52-Week High of $3,488.28. Constellation last week capped a strong 30-day run of about 17% before the Q3 2026 numbers hit the tape. The headline this time is profit pressure. Basic earnings per share came in at US$10.00 for the quarter, well below Q2, even as revenue reached US$3.512b.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $135.20. CP has delivered a strong multi-year share price run, and with the stock recently closing at $129.97, the key issue for investors is whether that market value is supported by the cash the railway can generate over time.
Canoe EIT Income (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $18.25. This week, Canoe EIT announced the November 2026 monthly distribution of $0.10 per unit. Additionally, the Fund announces quarterly distributions of $0.30 per unit for holders of its Cumulative Redeemable Series 1 Preferred Units (EIT.A) and Series 2 Preferred Units (EIT.B), and $0.3125 per unit for holders of its Series 3 Preferred Units. Unitholders of record on November 20, 2026, will receive the applicable distributions, payable on December 15, 2026.
Greenfire Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $11.02. This week, Strathcona Resources Ltd. signed a deal to buy Greenfire in a deal valued at up to $2.9 billion, including debt.
Saputo Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $45.61. Saputo has ridden a strong multi year share price run, and the key issue now is whether that market optimism lines up with what its earnings can support. With the stock coming off fresh results and portfolio changes, the question is how much of that earnings story is already embedded in today's price.
Waste Connections, Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $279.37. No news stories available today.
George Weston Limited (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $112.71. No news stories available today.
Aurania Resources Ltd. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 34 cents. Aurania is taking part in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2026, taking place this weekend at The Westin Grand Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $20.99. CES announced record financial results for the three months ended September 30. Record quarterly revenue of $784.8 million, increased 26% year over year. Record quarterly Adjusted EBITDAC of $140.0 million at a 17.8% margin, increased 35% year over year
Constellation Software Inc. (T:CSU) Hit a 52-Week High of $3,488.28. Constellation last week capped a strong 30-day run of about 17% before the Q3 2026 numbers hit the tape. The headline this time is profit pressure. Basic earnings per share came in at US$10.00 for the quarter, well below Q2, even as revenue reached US$3.512b.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $135.20. CP has delivered a strong multi-year share price run, and with the stock recently closing at $129.97, the key issue for investors is whether that market value is supported by the cash the railway can generate over time.
Canoe EIT Income (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $18.25. This week, Canoe EIT announced the November 2026 monthly distribution of $0.10 per unit. Additionally, the Fund announces quarterly distributions of $0.30 per unit for holders of its Cumulative Redeemable Series 1 Preferred Units (EIT.A) and Series 2 Preferred Units (EIT.B), and $0.3125 per unit for holders of its Series 3 Preferred Units. Unitholders of record on November 20, 2026, will receive the applicable distributions, payable on December 15, 2026.
Greenfire Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $11.02. This week, Strathcona Resources Ltd. signed a deal to buy Greenfire in a deal valued at up to $2.9 billion, including debt.
Saputo Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $45.61. Saputo has ridden a strong multi year share price run, and the key issue now is whether that market optimism lines up with what its earnings can support. With the stock coming off fresh results and portfolio changes, the question is how much of that earnings story is already embedded in today's price.
Waste Connections, Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $279.37. No news stories available today.
George Weston Limited (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $112.71. No news stories available today.
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