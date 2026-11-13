Brazil's Lula Arrives In Philippines For Historic State Visit Ahead Of ASEAN Summit

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 13 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived in Manila on Friday for a historic state visit ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit, marking a milestone in relations between Brazil and the Philippines, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Lula's trip marks the first state visit by a sitting Brazilian president to the Philippines, as the two countries celebrate the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The Brazilian leader was accompanied by First Lady Rosangela Lula da Silva and an official delegation.

In a post on social media platform X, Lula said the visit would focus on strengthening bilateral ties, expanding investment opportunities and exploring new areas of cooperation.

He said he would meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, hold bilateral talks and attend the Brazil-Philippines Business Forum and the ASEAN summit.

On Saturday, Lula is scheduled to lay a wreath at the Rizal Monument in Manila before heading to the Philippine International Convention Center for a meeting with Marcos, according to local news outlet Rappler.

The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral talks, witness the signing of agreements and issue a joint statement.

Lula will also join regional leaders at the ASEAN summit, scheduled for November 15-17, as a guest of the chair.

The visit comes amid renewed efforts to deepen Brazil's engagement with Southeast Asia, with trade, investment and development expected to feature prominently in discussions.

--NNN-ANADOLU