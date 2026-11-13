Jessica Field
- Research Associate, Humanitarian and Conflict Response Institute, University of Manchester
Historian and writer focusing on post-war British housing, homelessness and displacement. Author of Lifelines: A History of Temporary Accommodation in England (Justlife, 2026) and Eviction: A Social History of Rent (Verso, 2025). Holds a Ph.D. from the University of Manchester and has lectured at UCL, Brunel University, and O.P. Jindal Global University. Winner of the Dawn Foster Memorial Essay Prize (2022).Experience
- 2024–present Research Associate, University of Manchester 2022–2024 Research Fellow, GRRIPP, University College London 2020–2022 Lecturer, IRDR, University College London 2019–2020 Lecturer, Brunel University London 2017–2019 Associate professor, O.P. Jindal Global University
- 2015 University of Manchester, PhD Humanities
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