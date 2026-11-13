Historian and writer focusing on post-war British housing, homelessness and displacement. Author of Lifelines: A History of Temporary Accommodation in England (Justlife, 2026) and Eviction: A Social History of Rent (Verso, 2025). Holds a Ph.D. from the University of Manchester and has lectured at UCL, Brunel University, and O.P. Jindal Global University. Winner of the Dawn Foster Memorial Essay Prize (2022).

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.