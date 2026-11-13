Visiting Professor of Carbon Cycle Science, Rochester Institute of Technology

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Andrew is a Visiting Professor in the Department of Science and Mathematics at NTID/RIT. Andrew is a deaf carbon cycle scientist specializing in high-precision atmospheric oxygen (O2) and carbon dioxide (CO2) measurements and interpretation. Andrew is currently learning ASL and building a new NTID research laboratory.

Andrew obtained his PhD in 2001, from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography (San Diego, CA, USA), with a thesis titled“Temporal variability of atmospheric oxygen from both continuous measurements and a flask sampling network: Tools for studying the global carbon cycle”.

From 2001-2005, Andrew worked at the Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry (Jena, Germany), where he was the leader of the“Tall Towers Group”. He expanded his work to monitor other greenhouse and greenhouse-related gases such as CH4, CO, N2O, and SF6, including setting up multi-species, continuous, automated measurements from very high towers (up to 300 meters) in central Siberia, Poland, and Germany, in order to study regional, terrestrial carbon cycles in continental interiors.

From 2006-2025, Andrew worked at the School of Environmental Sciences, University of East Anglia (UEA; Norwich, United Kingdom), where he taught many environmental sciences courses and established the“Carbon-Related Atmospheric Measurements (CRAM) Laboratory”, establishing atmospheric O2 measurement capability in the UK for the first time. His group established continuous atmospheric O2 and CO2 measurements at the Weybourne Atmospheric Observatory on the north Norfolk coast, in 2008 and continuing to this day, which are the longest running O2 and CO2 records in the UK. Andrew also established UEA's "Cylinder Filling Facility (CFF)", a facility unique within the UK, providing calibration and reference gases to the atmospheric sciences community. Andrew was P.I. or co-I. on numerous UK and EU projects related to improving our understanding of carbon cycle and greenhouse gas science.

Since 2004, Andrew has led the ongoing GOLLUM program (Global Oxygen Laboratories Link Ultra-precise Measurements), linking measurement scales from all of the world's atmospheric O2 laboratories.