Iran Says It Shot Down US MQ-1 Drone Near Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iran has shot down a US MQ-1 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the country's southern region, according to Iranian military officials.

The incident occurred in the Kuhestak area of Sirik County, in Hormozgan Province, near the Gulf of Oman.

Iran's military said the drone was destroyed by a newly deployed air defence system operated by the country's naval forces.

The MQ-1 Predator is a US-made unmanned aircraft primarily used for intelligence gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It can also carry out strike operations using air-to-ground missiles.

The incident took place in a strategically sensitive area near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route through which a significant share of global oil supplies passes.

There has been no independent confirmation of Iran's claim from US authorities.