Renewables Are Transforming Global Energy Systems, German Minister Says

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The world is currently experiencing an "energy revolution" driven by the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources, German Environment Minister Carsten Schneider has said.

Schneider noted renewable energy was making electricity supplies more accessible, affordable and independent for countries around the world.

"Thanks to renewable energy sources, many countries that previously lacked the means can now build their own energy supply systems rapidly, at low cost and in a decentralised manner," Schneider told the Funke media group in an interview.

He described the ongoing transformation as a form of democratisation of the energy sector, allowing more countries to develop independent electricity generation capacity.

"Today, building a nuclear power plant costs 20 billion euros and takes 20 years. A large solar power plant, by contrast, can be constructed in less than a year and for a fraction of that amount," the minister said.

Schneider also expressed support for an initiative proposed by the Turkish presidency of the 31st session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), held in Antalya. The programme aims to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption from the current 20% to 35% by 2035.

Electrifying road transport, industrial facilities and other sectors of the economy is regarded by conference participants as a key condition for moving away from fossil fuels.

According to Schneider, electric vehicles and heat pumps are already contributing to climate protection through their high energy efficiency. Their environmental benefits are expected to increase further as renewable energy accounts for a larger share of electricity generation.

The minister also highlighted data showing that renewable energy sources accounted for more than 85% of all new electricity generation capacity installed worldwide last year.