Koretskyi Says Fuel Prices Will Fall As New Supplies Arrive

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi stated this during a question-and-answer session with the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, Ukrinform's correspondent reported.

Asked about the correlation between global oil prices and domestic fuel prices, Koretskyi rejected claims that prices at Ukrainian filling stations had risen immediately in response to international market movements. He acknowledged a time lag in price adjustments, but noted that domestic fuel prices had also begun to fall after peaking, in line with the decline in global oil prices.

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“Once new fuel supplies purchased at lower prices arrive in Ukraine, you can be sure that prices will come down as well,” the prime minister stressed.

He added that the government, the Ministry of Energy and the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine were closely monitoring the situation.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on Thursday, November 12, the average price of A-95 petrol fell by UAH 0.48 to UAH 88.26 per litre, while diesel prices declined by UAH 0.72 to UAH 103.59 per liter.