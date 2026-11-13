Sybiha To Visit UAE For International Security Forum

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced this in a statement, according to Ukrinform.

"The program includes the minister's participation in the forum's working sessions and briefings for Middle Eastern partners on Ukraine's position regarding peace efforts and diplomatic work on de-escalation, the battlefield situation, the links between European and Middle Eastern security, the global implications of the blockade of Ukrainian food exports in the Black Sea, and other issues," the ministry said.

A number of meetings and talks between the Ukrainian foreign minister and ministers from Gulf states, as well as his European counterparts, are planned on the sidelines of the event. The minister will also hold bilateral talks with senior UAE officials.

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The ministry noted that the Sir Bani Yas Forum brings together a large number of foreign ministers and leading international experts in Abu Dhabi every year to exchange views on key security challenges in the Middle East and around the world. Over the years, it has become one of the region's most influential diplomatic platforms.