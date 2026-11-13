Ukraine Seeks International Support For Agricultural Export Logistics Vysotskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Minister Taras Vysotskyi outlined the proposal in comments published by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrinform reported.

“Ukraine can currently export around 2.5 million tonnes of agricultural products per month via alternative routes, while its monthly export needs exceed 5 million tonnes. Experience over the past few months has shown that significantly increasing these volumes is virtually impossible in physical terms,” Vysotskyi said.

Meanwhile, additional transportation costs range from $50 to $70 per tonne and reach as much as $80 per tonne on some routes. Ukrainian farmers effectively bear these additional costs through lower purchase prices for their produce.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy estimates that around €1.1 billion in support will be needed during the current marketing year to reduce the cost of agricultural exports.

“We are open to different support mechanisms. These could include not only direct assistance to Ukrainian farmers but also compensation for logistics costs incurred within the European Union. Our main goal is to bring transportation costs down so that prices received by Ukrainian producers at least cover their production costs,” the minister said.

Ukraine is also proposing to simplify the administration of certain tariff-rate quotas under its trade arrangements with the EU, particularly for dairy products and flour. This would ease the administrative burden on exporters and help them make fuller use of the import quotas already agreed with the EU.

says fuel prices will fall as new supplies arriv

“If we fail to secure the necessary support mechanisms, a significant number of producers could be forced out of the market. It is therefore important to work with our European partners to find practical solutions that will help preserve Ukraine's agricultural sector and create the conditions for its recovery and future growth,” Vysotskyi said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine exported 3.05 million tonnes of agricultural products in October 2026, up 0.6% from September. Total exports of major agricultural commodities reached 6.5 million tonnes in August-October.