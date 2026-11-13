Lubinets Says Potential Humanitarian Mission In Kostiantynivka Not Discussed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said this during a meeting of the temporary commission tasked with investigating possible violations of defense and anti-corruption legislation, as well as violations of human rights and freedoms during martial law, according to Ukrinform.

He explained that the relevant area would have to be demined before people could be evacuated. However, according to the ombudsman, Russia continues to lay mines, including along potential evacuation routes. Moreover, unlike in Oleshky, "there are no natural obstacles or dividing lines between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian forces, so the process will take much longer."

"This area is heavily mined. Mining takes place almost every day, with Russian troops actively involved. Therefore, any humanitarian mission can begin only after a ceasefire has been secured and demining has been carried out," Lubinets said.

Humanitarian mission needed in occupied Hola Prystan community, similar to Oleshky operation – local

Commenting on Russian leader Vladimir Putin's statement that demining the area needed to organize a humanitarian mission from Kostiantynivka would take five days, the ombudsman said this would not be enough.

"But I do not think five days is enough time to carry out the necessary demining in Kostiantynivka, even in theory. I believe it will take considerably longer – anywhere from several weeks to several months," Lubinets said.

The ombudsman added that following Putin's statement about a potential humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka, he had not discussed the matter with "the Russian or American sides."

As Ukrinform reported, during a meeting between Putin and U.S. special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, the Russian side proposed organizing a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka, similar to the one in Oleshky.

Ukrainian Presidential Communications Adviser Dmytro Lytvyn believes Russia could use a possible humanitarian operation in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, to rotate its troops and bring in military equipment, as it did in Oleshky.

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