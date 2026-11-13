Serbia's Incoming Ruling Party Declares Support For Ukraine's Sovereignty

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Daily Sabah, Ukrinform reports.

The document, titled "Student Plan," states that the party supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine, and calls for a peaceful settlement of the war.

At the same time, the document calls for maintaining Serbia's traditional relations with Russia, developing strategic cooperation with the United States and expanding economic ties with China.

In addition, the Student List opposes sanctions against Russia, arguing that they are "ineffective in resolving political and security disputes."

Zelensky calls for sanctions to curb Russia's weapons production capacity

The European Union is identified as Serbia's most important economic partner, with the movement pledging to promote the reforms required for the country's future EU membership. Judicial reform, the protection of fundamental rights, and the areas of justice and security are singled out as priorities.

Serbia, an EU candidate country, has refused to join the bloc's sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. This reflects the country's efforts to maintain relations with Russia while continuing to pursue European integration.

The first session of Serbia's new parliament, in which the Student List party will hold a dominant position following its victory in last month's elections, is scheduled for November 17.

AI-generated image