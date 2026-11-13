Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Welcomes TASS Expulsion From European Alliance Of News Agencies

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The ministry's spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, said this in a post on X, Ukrinform reports.

The ministry stressed that Russia's state news agencies are arms of a regime waging a war of aggression against Ukraine, so they should have no seat at the table with reputable European news agencies.

"We urge maximum isolation for the aggressor state in media, culture, sports, academia, and other areas, as long as the regime in Moscow continues to reject peace, commit war crimes, and undermine European security order," Tykhyi said.

European Alliance of News Agencies expels TASS

He also congratulated Ukrinform and its leadership on this important victory, praising their long-standing and hard work to secure the decision.

On November 13, the General Assembly of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA), held in Larnaca, Cyprus, voted to expel the Russian news agency TASS from the Alliance.