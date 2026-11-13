Russian Troops Fail To Advance Toward Orikhiv South Group Of Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Anastasiia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the South Group of Forces, told this to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Russian occupation forces are not abandoning their attempts to advance toward Orikhiv. To do so, the enemy is using small infantry groups to infiltrate the area, trying to slip through unnoticed and get as close to the city as possible," she said.

At the same time, Shevchenko said, units of the South Group of Forces maintain control of the situation, detect enemy groups moving in the area in a timely manner and engage them with fire.

"Russian troops are hit on the approaches to Orikhiv, without being given a chance to reach the city or make any further advances," she said.

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She stressed that despite the enemy's repeated attempts, Orikhiv remains under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces. Russian forces have been unable to carry out their plans, and their infiltration attempts have resulted in losses.

"Ukrainian defenders are holding the line firmly and preventing the occupiers from approaching the city. Since the beginning of November, units of the South Group of Forces have eliminated 2,650 Russian troops and destroyed 1,340 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment," Shevchenko said.

Photo: Anastasiia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the South Group of Forces