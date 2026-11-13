Europe Will Be Represented For First Time At Upcoming Peace Talks Merz

MENAFN - UkrinForm) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made the statement while speaking to journalists in Dublin on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"In the coming weeks, concrete peace talks are expected to take place for the first time with Europe represented. This has always been self-evident to us: nothing about Europe without Europe, and nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," Merz said.

According to the chancellor, European advisors met with U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on November 12. The two briefed them on their conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Merz said some progress had been made in preparing the talks, thanks to the sustained efforts of European partners.

The chancellor expects Europe to be represented at the next round of peace talks by countries that took part in consultations in Abu Dhabi this week.

"Most likely, this will involve the European countries that were present in Abu Dhabi this week. Germany's participation is a given, that is absolutely clear. We will, of course, continue to represent our shared European interests there," Merz said.

However, Merz did not give a specific date for the upcoming talks or confirm the final composition of the European delegation.

Kallas: Kushner finally admits Europe must help shape outcome of Ukraine peace talks

Asked about the Kremlin's statements regarding possible European involvement, the chancellor reaffirmed Berlin and Washington's shared position.

"We agree with the Americans – and I want to repeat this: no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine, and no negotiations about Europe without Europe," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 12, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said there were positive signs that Russia might be willing to accept European participation in the peace process, while stressing that the final decision would depend on further negotiations.