World Boxing Council Maintains Sanctions Against Russia And Belarus

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Alina Shaternikova, vice president of the National Professional Boxing League of Ukraine, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"The World Boxing Council (WBC) is maintaining sanctions against the aggressor state and its accomplice. The decision was adopted and announced at the annual world convention currently taking place in Acapulco, Mexico," she said.

As Ukrinform reported, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the WBC decided to remove Russian and Belarusian boxers from its rankings. The organization also stopped sanctioning professional boxing bouts in both countries.

Photo: worldboxingnews