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Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia: Injury Toll Rises To 50, Including Eight Children


Date: 2026-11-13 03:08:13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The number of those injured has risen to 50, including eight children," the statement said.

Read also: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: Injury toll rises to 25, rescue operations completed

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia's Kosmichnyi district on the afternoon of November 13. Thirty people were earlier reported injured.

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