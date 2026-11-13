Ukraine At OSCE: Russia Living In 'Parallel Reality' About Its Battlefield Gains

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Ukraine's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Yurii Vitrenko, at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Recent developments have once again demonstrated that Russia's leadership lives in a parallel reality in which Russian troops are supposedly advancing. Particularly telling was Russia's attempt to portray the situation on the ground as though it controlled significantly more territory than it has actually occupied,” Vitrenko said.

He pointed out that such claims can easily be verified using modern intelligence capabilities, yet Moscow continues to believe its own narratives about military superiority.

“The reality on the ground is entirely different. Ukraine's Defense Forces have not only stabilized the situation but have also carried out a number of successful counteroffensive operations. Ukrainian missiles and drones regularly strike military targets, including deep inside Russian territory, while the war continues to place a heavy burden on Russia's economy and human resources,” the head of Ukraine's mission to the OSCE emphasized.

He noted that Russia constantly demands that the so-called“realities on the ground” be recognized as a prerequisite for a peaceful settlement. However, Moscow itself must first acknowledge the actual situation.

“The Kremlin must recognize that the level of Russian military losses is unacceptably high and that Russian troops remain in their positions without making any advances. It must also acknowledge that its cowardly tactic of unleashing unlimited terror against civilians and using freezing temperatures as a weapon simply does not work and will not work,” the Permanent Representative said.

Commenting on the talks in Abu Dhabi, he said that Ukraine supports a full and comprehensive ceasefire that would create conditions for a diplomatic settlement. At the same time, the diplomat stressed that Russia would not end its war of aggression simply out of goodwill or in response to appeals. Therefore, decisive international action and sustained support for Ukraine are necessary to make progress toward peace.

Ukraine at: Strikes on Russian oil refineries can stop only under mutual“energy truce”

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that following its failures on the battlefield, Russia had shifted its focus to operations targeting civilians, including using winter as an instrument of pressure.

Photo: OSCE